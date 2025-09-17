We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 34-inch IPS 100Hz WQHD Curved (3800R) Monitor with USB-C, 7W Speakers, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (Typ.)
34U650A-B
()
See more, do more
21:9 WQHD IPS Display
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 3800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
True-to-life color, powered by IPS
HDR 10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage (typ.) provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
USB-C (PD 96W)
All-in-one USB-C connectivity
Stay connected with ease using USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports that support a wide range of devices. The USB-C port enables display output, data transfer, and laptop charging (up to 96W) through a single, convenient cable.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The DisplayPort, power cord, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the box, but the contents may vary depending on the country.
*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
5ms (GtG)
Consistent speed
Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
Slim Stand with a Square Shaped Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
The sleek L-shaped stand helps keep your space clutter-free and is ergonomically designed for comfort, allowing easy tilt, swivel, and height adjustments to suit your viewing angle and posture. With one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Curvature
3800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All specs
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
3800R
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
PBP
YES (2PBP)
PIP
PIP
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Downstream Port
"USB-C(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1) USB-A(3ea/ver3.2 Gen1)"
Built-in KVM
YES
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
Mic In
YES
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
Type
Built-in Power
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 535.2 x 230.0 (Up)
816.7 x 385.2 x 267.5 (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.1
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.3
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Display Port
YES
USB-C
YES
