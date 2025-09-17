Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraWide™ 34-inch IPS 100Hz WQHD Curved (3800R) Monitor with USB-C, 7W Speakers, HDR 10, sRGB 99% (Typ.)

34U650A-B
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Front view
Tilted -15 degree side view
Rear side view
Tilted rear side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Top view – swiveled left
Top view – swiveled right
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Front view
Tilted -15 degree side view
Rear side view
Tilted rear side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Top view – swiveled left
Top view – swiveled right
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view

Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster), Black Stabilizer, DAS
  • 7W X2 speakers with DepthSoun
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

See more, do more

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.
A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.
21:9 WQHD IPS Display

21:9 WQHD IPS Display

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440×1440) resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programs simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 3800R curvature follows the natural field of view to reduce distortion, while the 3-side virtually borderless screen provides an unobstructed, wide display for a more immersive and comfortable viewing experience.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 29-inch 16:9 display.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True-to-life color, powered by IPS

HDR 10 compatibility and 99% sRGB coverage (typ.) provide accurate color reproduction and tone mapping in HDR scenes.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor delivers consistent and vibrant colors across wide viewing angles.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid color accuracy and high-resolution detail.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

USB-C (PD 96W)

All-in-one USB-C connectivity

Stay connected with ease using USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports that support a wide range of devices. The USB-C port enables display output, data transfer, and laptop charging (up to 96W) through a single, convenient cable.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The DisplayPort, power cord, HDMI, and USB-C cables are included in the box, but the contents may vary depending on the country.

Immersive Sound System

Speakers with DepthSound

Feel the deep soundscape

The deep and magnificent sound from the built-in 7W speakers equipped with DepthSound to enhance the bass range brings a fully immersive gaming experience.

*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

100Hz

Fluid gaming motion with 100Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 100Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals and crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

5ms (GtG)

Consistent speed

Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Minimizes invisible screen flicker to help reduce eye strain and support a more comfortable viewing experience during extended use.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*The above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

Slim Stand with a Square Shaped Base

Clutter-free with a sleek stand

The sleek L-shaped stand helps keep your space clutter-free and is ergonomically designed for comfort, allowing easy tilt, swivel, and height adjustments to suit your viewing angle and posture. With one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.

Height adjustable icon.

Height

150㎜

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30°~30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~21°

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    3800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • PIP

    PIP

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Downstream Port

    "USB-C(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1) USB-A(3ea/ver3.2 Gen1)"

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Mic In

    YES

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 535.2 x 230.0 (Up)
    816.7 x 385.2 x 267.5 (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.3

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

