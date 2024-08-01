We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Windows 11 Home | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Ultra-light & superslim
The gram Pro 2in1, with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
360˚ touch display
Versatile in every angle
A simple flip is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.
Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.
Show you’re a pro
Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2in1 fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.
Advanced stylus pen
Each stroke comes to life
Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse.
Also, thanks to the 120Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
Powered like Pro
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
Latest Windows OS
LG gram Pro maximizes productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.
Pro-grade visuals with OLED
Step into a realm of stunning visuals with OLED technology. The ultra-fast refresh rate elevates your work and play with smoothness and vivid, lifelike colors that add sheer brilliance to your creative process.
LG OLED
Colors come alive
In the world of OLED, multiple things you do, from watching videos and gaming to creating digital content and graphic work, turn into a piece of artwork with vivid contrast and color.
LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with OLED display.
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Fluid display, have it the pro way
Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 48Hz-120Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.
16:10 High resolution display
Beyond screen, to spectacle
Dive deep into a wide spectrum of colors with the WQXGA+ (2880x1800) high resolution. OLED display brings your work and entertainment to life with breathtakingly vivid hues. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution display shows more display.
*Adobe product screenshots reprinted with permission from Adobe.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
Dolby Atmos®
Immerse your sense
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play.
Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.
high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
|Easy connectivity
Ports for optimal performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. The available ports make your gram Pro a plug-and-play paradise, achieving greater productivity and endless entertainment.
HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.
*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1).
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
SSD
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.399
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 100%
All specs
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7467MHz)
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0)
BATTERY
-
Battery
77Wh
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) - AX211
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium
-
Color
Obsidian Black
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 ~ 12.9
-
weight(kg)
1.399
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
400nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 100%
-
Contrast
100,000:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
OLED Touch
-
Pol
Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800
-
Response Time
0.2ms
-
Size (cm)
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
16
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Pro 2in1
-
Year
Y24
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI
YES
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
YES
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
SECURITY
-
Slim Kensington lock
YES
-
SSD Security
YES
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
STORAGE
-
SSD
1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
