LG gram Pro 2in1 16" | Ultra-light & superslim 32GB RAM Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor Laptop | Windows 11, gram Hybrid AI, Copilot, LG gram Link, 16:10 OLED touch display
Power of AI. Power of You.
Experience gram Pro 2in1 with a Hybrid AI—where cloud and on-device AI empower you to achieve professional results anytime, anywhere.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
gram AI
The power of Hybrid AI
Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, gram AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
gram chat On-Device: Always on, even offline
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
gram chat Cloud: Powered by GPT-4o
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start Copilot integration from the taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously. You can also use a keyboard hotkey to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving valuable time.
Handles image editing and more
From simple tasks like adjusting image size and brightness to more complex ones like background removal and upscaling, request it all from Copilot.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
360˚ touch display
Unlock 360˚ possibilities
With its 360-degree rotating design, unleash your creativity anywhere. From laptop to tablet, bring your ideas to life from any angle.
This image showcases four convertible laptops in various modes: stand mode, laptop mode, tablet mode, and tent mode. It highlights the laptop's versatility across different configurations, with each screen displaying an image in purple and pink tones. In front of the laptop set in tablet mode, there is a stylus pen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
*The software for photo editing, video editing, and 3D modeling shown in the image is sold separately and not included in the package.
Advanced stylus pen
Ultra-sensitive touch, instant action.
Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse.
Also, thanks to the 120Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.
This video shows a woman's hand holding a stylus pen, gently touching the laptop screen in tablet mode to draw smoothly.
Wireless charging, uninterrupted creativity
Snap on the stylus for immediate wireless charging. Magnetic convenience keeps your pen powered and in place without any extra cables.
Goodnotes App**
Replace your paper notebooks and reimagine digital note-taking with Goodnotes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
**Your purchased PC comes with a 3-month free trial of Goodnotes for gram, including access to premium templates upon login. A network connection is required to download and use the Goodnotes app; additional data charges may apply if using cellular data. Available services and features within the Goodnotes app may vary depending on the app version. Please note that 'Goodnotes for gram' app cannot be re-downloaded once it is removed. The 3-month free trial will not automatically renew, a one-time 30% discount on your first paid subscription will be offered after the free trial expires. This 3-month free access to Goodnotes is available only to Goodnotes users who have not previously subscribed to a paid plan and is limited to one offer per device. Visit Goodnotes website for terms and conditions at https://www.goodnotes.com/terms-and-conditions
Lightly, anytime, anywhere
The gram Pro 2-in-1 combines the world's lightest** ultra-lightweight design of our previous model which was certified by the Guinness World Records, with powerful performance and durability verified through military-grade testing, making it the perfect companion wherever you go.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
**Based on 16T90TP has the same weight as the 16T90SP model, which received a Guinness World Record for the world's lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 model last year (1,399g). As of December 13, 2024, no model has surpassed this record since the release of the 16T90SP model.
Pro power meets AI brilliance
Power your productivity with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor
Experience powerful performance with the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor. Built for the demands of tomorrow, its delivers lightning-fast speeds, enabling you to tackle even intensive tasks with ease. Whether you're creating content, managing complex workflows, or gaming, it helps you to enjoy maximum efficiency, every time.
Close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor with an AI symbol on the chip, surrounded by glowing circuitry, featuring the Intel Core Ultra logo in the corner.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.
**The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.
Elevate your performance
Intel's powerful processor, with storage options including up to 2TB NVMe SSD and expandable storage via an additional NVMe slot, configurable up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, delivers exceptional processing power. From video editing and 3D work to AI-driven tasks, achieve pro-level results that exceed expectations.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery offering up to 19.0 hours of usage time and equipped with our AI Smart Assistant, gram analyzes user patterns to optimize battery efficiency. Boost your productivity and enjoy uninterrupted play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above battery life represents the maximum capacity based on video playback time under the following conditions: brightness set to 150nits, wireless off, and audio playback via earphones (default volume).
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Stay cool. Stay creative.
Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your projects flowing smoothly, even with resource-intensive AI-based heavyweight tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Pro-grade display, vivid and sharp
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Fluid display, the pro way
Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 48Hz-120Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
More room to breathe
LG gram Pro with the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
True black for deep detail
With a high contrast ratio and HDR capability, our OLED laptop can handle details even in the deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while 400nits (Typ.) of brightness accentuate fine textural details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
*The brightness is 400nits (Typ.).
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Easy connectivity
Simple, instant connectivity
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
A side view of a laptop showcasing its ports, including USB 3.2, headphone/microphone combo jack (HP/MIC), HDMI, and USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4). The clean layout highlights versatile connectivity options.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1).
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz)
-
SSD
1TB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
-
weight(kg)
1,399 g
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ (2880*1800) OLED
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
OLED : DCI-P3 100% (Typical)
All specs
SYSTEM
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz)
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Laptop Adapter
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
BUTTON
-
Button
Power Button with LED
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.4
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel WiFi 7
DESIGN
-
Color
Obsidian Black
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4~12.9
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
477 x 298 x 62
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.2 kg
-
weight(kg)
1,399 g
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
OLED : 400nit
-
Color gamut
OLED : DCI-P3 100% (Typical)
-
Contrast
OLED : 100,000:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
OLED : SDC
-
Panel Type
OLED Pen Touch, MPP2.0 support (Gorilla Glass Victus + AR + AF)
-
Pol
OLED : Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
OLED : 48~120Hz VRR
-
Resolution
WQXGA+ (2880*1800) OLED
-
Response Time
OLED : 0.2ms (Typ)
-
Size (cm)
40.6cm
-
Size (Inch)
16inch
INFO
-
Product Category
gram Pro 360
-
Year
Y25
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Bamboo Paper
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) , Smart AMP (Max 5W)
STORAGE
-
SSD
1TB NVMe M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
