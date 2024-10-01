We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg, AI DD™ Front Load Washing Machine
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
**AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
More Hygienic
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hrs
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
-
Weight (kg)
56
FEATURES
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Type
Washer
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Middle Black Door
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
