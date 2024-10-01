2.5kg TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The bottom drawer of the washer is open and a women stands to the left putting clothing inside. Three images of clothing including athletic wear, baby wear, and daily items are shown beneath the image.

Optimal Solution for Delicates and Daily Loads

Run small loads often. Do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.
The TWIN Wash Mini is seen pulled out on the bottom of the washer and shown at a side angle with the lid down and water flowing inside. Three icons are to the side indicating the different wash cycle options.

Delicate Wash

The perfect size for hand wash or delicate items. Run small loads and stop laundry from piling up.
The bottom drawer is pulled out and seen from an angle looking down so the front button panel is seen clearly. The Smart Diagnosis™ button is highlighted with a red circle and a line is drawn out to a circle that shows a magnified image of the button.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Certified by wfk

The renowned wfk testing institute has inspected the Hand Wash program of LG TWINWash™Mini and confirmed its effectiveness.

*According to the wet-cleaning test standard of wfk, Hand Wash cycle, 1kg of laundry.

Compatibility

LG TWINWash™Mini is compatible with the various LG front loaders.

The LG TWINWash Mini is shown on the bottom of five different LG front loading washers.

Pre-Installation Checklist

1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 750mm x 1,800mm x 1,350mm (W x D x H) at least.
2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

A sketch diagram of the washer with numbers indicating how to install and get ready to use the TWINWash Mini, T2525NTWV

*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.

Table Caption
Features T2525NTWV TG2402NTWW TV2402NTWB T2735NTWV
T2525NTWV
Upgrade your life with LG TWINWash™Mini Washing Machine
TG2402NTWW
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
TV2402NTWB
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
T2735NTWV
3.5kg, Slim Inverter DD TWIN Load Washing Machine
Capacity 2.5kg 2kg 2kg 3.5kg
Delicate Wash Yes Yes Yes Yes
Slim Inverter DD Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes
Dimensions (W × D × H) 700 x 360 x 770 mm
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) No
Dimensions

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 365 x 755

All specs

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)

    2.5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    645 x 365 x 755

  • Weight (kg)

    45

FEATURES (UPPER)

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Type

    Mini Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)

  • Body Color

    Stone Silver

  • Lid Type

    Black Tempered Glass

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

  • Body Color

    Stone Silver

SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

