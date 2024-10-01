We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.5kg TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine
*According to the wet-cleaning test standard of wfk, Hand Wash cycle, 1kg of laundry.
Compatibility
The LG TWINWash Mini is shown on the bottom of five different LG front loading washers.
Pre-Installation Checklist
2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
A sketch diagram of the washer with numbers indicating how to install and get ready to use the TWINWash Mini, T2525NTWV
*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
CAPACITY
-
Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)
2.5
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
645 x 365 x 755
-
Weight (kg)
45
FEATURES (UPPER)
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Type
Mini Washer
MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)
-
Body Color
Stone Silver
-
Lid Type
Black Tempered Glass
MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)
-
Body Color
Stone Silver
SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
