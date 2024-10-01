Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2.5 kg

  • Free 3 Litre of Babience First Clean Safe Detergent. Click here to find out more

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads

The LG TWINWashMini® lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.



Delicate Wash

Delicate Wash

TWINWashMini® is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like.



Precise Control
Slim Inverter DD

Precise Control & Reliable Durability

Slimmed down to fit the TWINWashMini®, providing precise control and durability. Inverter Direct Motor comes with a standard 10-year warranty.



Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime.
Pre-Installation Checklist
※ TWINWashMini® cannot be purchased separately. This item must be purchased with a compatible LG Front Loader.

1. For TWINWash® installation, it needs 700mm x 1,450mm x 1,250mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.


5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

Pre-Installation Checklist




Features TV2402NTWB TG2402NTWW T2525NTWV T2735NTWV
TV2402NTWB
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
TG2402NTWW
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
T2525NTWV
Upgrade your life with LG TWINWash™Mini Washing Machine
T2735NTWV
3.5kg, Slim Inverter DD TWIN Load Washing Machine
Capacity 2kg 2kg 2.5kg 3.5kg
Delicate Wash Yes Yes Yes Yes
Slim Inverter DD Yes Yes Yes Yes
Summary

Print

Dimensions

TV2425NTWB
Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)
2.5
Lid Type
Black Tempered Glass
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
595 x 654 x 365
Weight (kg)
42

All specs

CAPACITY

  • Wash Capacity(kg) (Upper+Lower)

    2.5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (UPPER+LOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    595 x 654 x 365

  • Weight (kg)

    42

FEATURES (UPPER)

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold only

MATERIAL & FINISH (LOWER)

  • Body Color

    Black steel

  • Lid Type

    Black Tempered Glass

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

  • Body Color

    Black steel

SMART TECHNOLOGY (UPPER)

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

