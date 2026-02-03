We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
How to Clean Your Refrigerator – Step by Step Guide
In every home, the refrigerator is more than just an appliance. It’s the heart of the kitchen, a reliable guardian for fresh produce, salsas, leftovers, and cherished family ingredients. Keeping your refrigerator clean is essential not only for your family’s well-being but also for economic reasons—especially with today’s rising energy costs. A clean, well-organized refrigerator runs more efficiently, which can help lower your electricity bill and ensure your food stays fresher for longer. In this step-by-step guide, you’ll learn how to clean every part of your refrigerator, including the water dispenser and exterior, using safe, effective methods.
How Often Should You Clean Your Refrigerator?
The refrigerator is opened dozens of times a day for snacks, meal prep, and family gatherings. All this activity means spills, crumbs, and forgotten leftovers can accumulate quickly. For optimal food safety and efficiency, it’s best to deep clean your refrigerator at least once a month. However, it’s also a good idea to do a quick tidy-up every week—checking for expired items and wiping any visible spills. Not only does this protect your family’s health, but it also helps your refrigerator use less energy, contributing to lower household expenses over time.
What You’ll Need
To clean your refrigerator effectively, start with the right tools and materials—safe, non-abrasive items that won’t damage surfaces or leave harmful residues behind.
Recommended Tools and Materials
For a thorough clean, gather the following:
• A damp microfiber cloth
• A dry microfiber cloth
• A scrubbing cloth (non-abrasive)
• Cleaning spray (mild, food-safe)
• Warm water
These tools ensure you can clean every nook and cranny without scratching delicate surfaces or leaving lint behind.
Products to Avoid When Cleaning
Before using any cleaning product, always check if it’s suitable for refrigerators. Avoid harsh chemicals, bleach, or abrasive powders, as these can damage your refrigerator’s interior and affect food safety. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning products, and when in doubt, opt for mild dish soap and water.
How to Clean the Interior of Your Refrigerator
Step 1: Empty the Contents of the Refrigerator
Start by turning off your refrigerator. Remove all food items, placing perishables in a cooler if needed. This is a great time to check expiration dates and toss anything that’s no longer fresh.
Step 2: Wipe Away Crumbs
Use a damp microfiber cloth to gently remove crumbs, spills, and any loose debris from shelves and drawers. This prevents scratching and makes deeper cleaning easier.
Step 3: Remove All Detachable Parts of the Refrigerator
Carefully take out all removable shelves, drawers, and door bins. This allows you to clean these items more thoroughly and reach every corner inside the refrigerator.
Step 4: Wash Shelves of the Refrigerator
If possible, wash the shelves and bins in the sink with mild dish soap, warm water, and a soft sponge. For fixed shelves, spray with a mild cleaning solution and wipe clean. Avoid using hot water on glass shelves straight from the refrigerator, as sudden temperature changes can cause them to crack.
Step 5: Leave Shelves and Drawers to Dry
Place washed shelves and drawers on a clean towel beside the sink or let them air dry inside the refrigerator with the door open.
Step 6: Wipe the Inside of the Refrigerator
Using a soft, clean sponge and a mild cleaning solution, gently clean all interior surfaces. Pay special attention to corners, seals, and door gaskets. Always follow the manufacturer’s cleaning recommendations.
Step 7: Wipe the Refrigerator with Just Water on a Damp Cloth
Go over all cleaned surfaces again with a cloth dampened in warm water to remove any remaining cleaning solution and prevent residue buildup.
Step 8: Dry the Refrigerator with a Clean Microfiber Cloth
Use a dry microfiber cloth to thoroughly dry all interior surfaces. This helps prevent mold and mildew and keeps your refrigerator smelling fresh.
Step 9: Once Dry, Replace Shelves, Drawers and Food Items
Reinstall all shelves and drawers once they’re completely dry. Place your food items back inside—organizing as you go for better visibility and airflow.
Refrigerator Organization
Start by removing old or expired items and wiping down any sticky spots. Place items with the soonest expiration dates up front, where they're easy to see and use. For even better freshness, consider refrigerators with LG's LINEAR Cooling and Door Cooling+ technologies, which help keep your food fresher, longer, and evenly cooled.
How to Clean the Exterior of Your Refrigerator
✓ Step 1: Use a Soft Cloth to Wipe the Exterior Clean
Wipe down the exterior with a soft, damp cloth and mild detergent, paying attention to handles and edges where fingerprints accumulate.
✓ Step 2: Wipe with a Clean, Wet Towel to Avoid Leaving Stains
Go over the surface with a clean, wet towel to remove any leftover soap or cleaner.
✓ Step 3: Use a Microfiber Cloth to Dry the Exterior of the Refrigerator
Dry thoroughly with a microfiber cloth to prevent water spots and keep your refrigerator looking polished.
How to Clean a Stainless-Steel Refrigerator Without Streaks
✓ Step 1: Find the Direction of the Stainless Steel Grain
Look closely and wipe in the direction of the grain for best results.
✓ Step 2: Use a Stainless-Steel Specific Cleaner
Apply a cleaner designed for stainless steel surfaces, using a soft cloth.
✓ Step 3: Dry
Finish by buffing with a clean, dry cloth to prevent streaks and fingerprints.
By following these steps, you’ll keep your refrigerator running efficiently, protect your family’s health, and even save on energy costs—helping your household thrive every day.
FAQ
Q.
How can I clean the refrigerator naturally?
A.
Use a mix of equal parts water and white vinegar for a safe, natural clean.
Q.
How can I remove stubborn stains from the refrigerator?
A.
Make a paste of baking soda and water, apply gently, then wipe clean.
Q.
How can I remove odors from the refrigerator?
A.
Place an open box of baking soda inside, or use activated charcoal to absorb smells.
Q.
Why is there so much water in the refrigerator?
A.
Excess water may be due to blocked drain holes or improper temperature settings.
Q.
How to fix water in refrigerator?
A.
Check and clear any blocked drain holes, and ensure the refrigerator is set to the correct temperature.
Q.
Where should raw meat be stored in refrigerator?
A.
Store raw meat on the lowest shelf, in a sealed container, to prevent cross-contamination.
Q.
How cold should a refrigerator be?
A.
The ideal temperature is between 3°C and 5°C (37°F–41°F) to keep food safe and fresh.