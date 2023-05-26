how-to-pick-a-water-efficient-washing-machine

If you’re replacing or upgrading your washing machine, it’s worth choosing a new model that uses energy and water efficiently. This handy guide will help you to understand energy and water rating labels on washing machines, so you can choose something that’s better for the planet – and keeps you in pocket!

Understanding Water Efficiency Labels on Washing Machine

It’s mandatory for washing machines to have an Water Efficiency Label displayed on the product. This label allows you to compare the water efficiency of a model relative to other models of the same size in the market.

Water Efficiency Labels have two parts: a tick rating and a water consumption figure. Products with the most ticks are considered to be more water efficient. Products with the most ticks are recommended.

Running Cost

If you want to calculate how much it will cost you to use your washing machine in a year, you can use the information listed on the Water Efficiency Label for guidance.

Because washing machines offer different types of cycles, it’s better to measure the cost per cycle rather than hourly running costs. To do this, simply multiply the energy consumption figure (the annual kWh of the appliance) by the cost of electricity provided by your electricity provider.

Water Rating Labels Explained

Washing machines are graded on their water efficiency, too. The WELS water rating – WELS stands for Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards – indicates how water efficient a particular model is, based on a 4 tick rating system. Again, the more stars an appliance has, the more water efficient it is.

You’ll also be given a rate of water consumption figure, which tells you how many litres of water a washing machine uses in a cycle in a particular load capacity*.

Ways to Use Washing Machine More Efficiently

Even if you have a washing machine with a high energy and water efficiency rating, there are things you can do to make sure you use it as efficiently as possible. Here are a few ways to reduce the energy usage of your machine:



• Wash at cooler temperatures: lightly or even regularly soiled clothes can be washed at lower temperatures, so you should select a cold or eco wash cycle whenever possible. Hot washes should be reserved for heavily soiled garments, or to kill bacteria on things like towels, sheets and dishcloths.

• Consider your load size: wash heavier loads every few days, rather than light loads every day.

• Utilise the energy-saving features on your machine today, washing machines come with all kinds of features that are designed to make them more efficient, so make sure you understand these and use them whenever you can. Select LG models come with TurboWash™, for example, which allows you to wash a 5kg load of lightly soiled clothes in only 39 minutes, using less water in less time*. LG’s AI DD™ technology identifies the characteristics of the load, i.e. the weight and the fabric softness of the load, and selects the optimal washing motions based on load characteristics.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

You’ll find Water Efficiency washing machines for households big and small at LG. Discover the in store now.