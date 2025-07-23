Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Complimentary RedMart+ Annual Membership

Complimentary RedMart+
Annual Membership

Promotional period: 1 August - 30 September 2025

Complimentary RedMart+ <br>Annual Membership Subscribe to redeem

What is RedMart+?

RedMart+ is a paid membership program by RedMart that gives members exclusive discounts and shipping benefits. Complimentary annual membership to be given to LG Subscribe™ customers.

Benefits

Benefits

Steps to redeem

Steps to redeem

Terms & Conditions

• Promotion is only valid for customers who Subscribe the LG product(s) from LG showroom, authorized LG dealers or Authorized Agent during the promotion period. 

• Promo code will only be sent via SMS(registered number in subscription contract), 3days after completion of 1st subscription payment. 

• Upon receiving the SMS, the customer must register the Promo code on the service provider’s website or app themselves. 

• Promo code is valid 1 year from the date of issue.

• Promo code is STRICTLY while stocks last during redemption period and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of redemption period will not be entertained. 

• LGE reserves the right to replace any Promo code with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LGE will not be liable for any loss of Promo code.

• LGE is not responsible for any issues or problems that may arise during usage. The service is provided by the partner company.

• Promo code may be revoked if there is non-payment, late payment, or return of the appliance. 

• LGE reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing. Please check in-store or the LGE Website for the most up-to-date information.

• Only 1 Promo code can be entitled for 1 customer account