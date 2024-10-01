Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

29WQ500-B

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor.
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively without shifting through programs.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR delivers smooth gameplay and reduces blurring and ghosting, giving gamers a competitive edge.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless and fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless and fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS.
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional image illustrates an LG model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain, providing a comfortable working environment.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain, providing a comfortable working environment.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on the actual conditions the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Sleek and Comfortable Design

Find your ideal viewing position with the tilting adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-side virtually borderless design.

3-side Borderless Icon.

3-side Borderless

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Manuals & Software Download

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    29" Flat

  • Resolution

    2560 X 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    250

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

  • Frequency (Hz)

    100Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    1 (v2.0)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (v1.4)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On

    22W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.3W

STAND

  • Tilt

    Yes

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.0

ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you