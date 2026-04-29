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Explore our products

Air Purifier
360-degree Purification

360-degree Purification

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

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Slim and Sleek Design

Slim and Sleek Design

Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.

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Smart Air Care

Smart Air Care

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time.

 

 

 

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Dehumidifier
Notification Alerts

Notification Alerts

Receive push notifications when the bucket is full or humidity levels are high.

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Compact and Portable Design

Compact and Portable Design

Thoughtfully designed for seamless portability and convenience.

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Dual Inverter Compressor

Dual Inverter Compressor

Quiet and efficient performance designed for everyday comfort.

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Aero Furniture
Wireless Charging

Wireless Charging

Thoughtfully designed for seamless portability and convenience.

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Easy Smart Control

Easy Smart Control

Built‑in Wi‑Fi lets you control Aero Furniture anywhere with the ThinQ® app.

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Consistent Warm Mode

Consistent Warm Mode

Keeps your cat cozy with steady warmth on a timer.

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