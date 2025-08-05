LG x KTO Trip to Korea Giveaway Terms and Conditions

1. The “LG x KTO Trip to Korea Giveaway” (the “Giveaway”) is organized by LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD, (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LGE”) and KOREA TOURISM ORGANIZATION (SINGAPORE OFFICE) (Company Registration Number T09RF0090G) (“KTO”). By participating in the Giveaway, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions set forth herein.

2. Eligibility

(a) The Contest is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 12 August 2025); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND (as of 12 August 2025) accompanied by parents or guardians.

(b) By participating in this Giveaway, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 12 August 2025), such participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.

(c) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Contest, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Contest, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate in this Giveaway.

(d) Entry made by bulk purchase, display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase will not be accepted in this Giveaway.

(e) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Giveaway.

3. Giveaway Period

The Contest will commence on 12 August 2025, 00:00hrs and end on 12 September 2025, 23:59hrs Singapore Time (“Contest Period”).

4. Giveaway Mechanics

(a) The Giveaway mechanics are as follows:

Step 1: Purchase any LG product in a single receipt (excluding accessories and repair services) at any LG authorized retailers and LG Online Brand Shop ( https://www.lg.com/sg/ ) between 12 August 2025 to 12 September 2025.

Step 2: Visit Imagine Your Korea YouTube channel, watch the “Never Ending Korea with Park Bogum” video ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BdrKjSMBJY ) leave a comment “which destination in Korea you would most like to visit” and take a screenshot of the comment.

Step 3: Fill in your particulars, upload your proof of receipt and screenshot of the comment left on Imagine Your Korea YouTube Channel on LG ( https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/lg-x-kto-trip-to-korea-giveaway ).

(b) Each duly completed activity as specified herein shall be referred to as an “Entry”. Each participant may submit only one (1) entry for the entire Giveaway Period.

(c) All entries submitted outside the Giveaway Period, or entries submitted in any way other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions, will not be eligible for the Giveaway. LGE will not entertain any correspondence on delayed and/or missing submissions.

(d) Five (5) winners will be selected to win the round-trip air ticket to South Korea and Four (4) winners will be selected for the 6th to 9th prizes. The winner will be selected at the sole discretion of LGE.

(e) In the event there is any dispute, the decision of LGE and KTO in relation to any aspect of this Giveaway is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

(f) The Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook or Instagram.

5. Prizes

(a) The winners will be announced by 30th September 2025 through their respective emails which they used to participate in this LG x KTO Trip to Korea Giveaway.

(b) The prizes are as follows:

(i) 1st to 5th prize: A pair of round-trip air ticket to South Korea.

(ii) 6th to 7th prize: LG CordZero® A9Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick (A9K-Pro) worth SGD 916 each unit (before GST).

(iii) 8th – to 9th prize: PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (AS35GGW20) worth SGD 309 each unit (before GST).

(c) LGE may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the prize to other prize of equal or comparable value without prior notice. The prize is not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

(d) Unless otherwise stated by LGE, each winner will be notified by email which they used to participate for this Giveaway by 30th September 2025 and the winners of prizes 6th to 8th are required to provide their valid personal details for delivery. Non-compliance with the prize redemption instructions in LGE’s notification may result in the forfeiture of prize, and such forfeited prize will be dealt with at LGE’s sole discretion.

(e) The top 5 prize winners (Round-trip air ticket to South Korea) will be notified by LGESL by 30th September 2025. Winners are required to visit the Korea Tourism Organization (Singapore Office) to collect and sign KTO’s redemption letter as the acknowledgement of the prize, between 01 to 17 October 2025 (excluding 03 and 09 October as well as Saturdays and Sundays), during 9am to 11am or 2pm to 6pm. The redemption details of the air ticket will be stated in the KTO’s redemption letter. Prizes for the 6th to 8th winners will be delivered by 30th October 2025, subject to location and any force majeure events. Winners are required to sign the delivery receipt and redemption letter to acknowledge receipt of the prize. It is the sole responsibility of each winner to ensure the prize is received. The signed delivery receipt shall constitute proof of delivery of the prize and LGE shall not be liable for any unreceived, misdirected, lost or stolen prize.

(f) In the event that the winner fails to provide his/her personal details or not contactable within such period, LGE may at its sole discretion to award the prize to a replacement winner.

(g) The prize is awarded on an AS IS basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the prize shall constitute the winner’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the prize. To the fullest extent permitted by law, LGE disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise.

(h) The prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and the winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

(i) Other Terms and Conditions for Round-trip Air Ticket to South Korea:

. Valid for travel on Singapore Airlines flights in the designated class (W class) only.

. The use of the air tickets will always be subject to seat availability at the time of reservation or ticket issuance.

. The winner must be the traveller.

. Ticket cannot be transferred to another person nor rerouted to other destinations; open-dated ticket, open-jaw travel, and en-route stopovers are not permitted.

. All fare conditions of the respective ticket redeemed remains applicable. Name change is strictly not allowed.

. Ticket has no cash value and does not include all applicable taxes such as excess baggage charges, insurance charges and surcharges.

. An administration fee of S$50 per ticket will be payable to Singapore Airlines Limited for any changes, subject to the ticket’s conditions, on top of the airline’s implemented fees.

. Ticket is non-refundable.

. Winner shall be responsible to ensure that he or she has all necessary visa and any other travel approval(s).

. Kindly be informed that by proceeding to claim the Prize, you have given the explicit consent for the collection, use, disclosure or otherwise processing of your personal data by Singapore Airlines Limited, which is solely for the purpose of fulfilment of the air tickets. Please refer to Singapore Airlines Limited's privacy policy which may be found at https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/privacy-policy/ .

. Korea Tourism Organization (Singapore Office) is located at 3 Church Street, #21-06 Samsung Hub, Singapore 049483.

. Tickets must be redeemed by 31 March 2026. Strictly no extensions to booking deadline. Unredeemed prize will be forfeited.

6. Intellectual Property

(a) All Entries shall become the property of LGE. By participating in the Contest, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Contest shall, at all times, belong to LGE.

(c) Each participant represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.

7. Disqualification of Participants

(a) LGE may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any participant who

(i) breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;(ii) is suspected of fraud; or

(iii) is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Contest in any way.

(b) If it is confirmed that the Participant's LG Member account is not owned by himself/herself, or if the information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect LGE has the right to reject his/her prize.

8. Name and Likeness

Each participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Contest; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Contest and/or LGE products. Each participant further agrees that LGE shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Contest and/or LGE products (including the promotion of the Contest and/or LGE products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LGE's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant hereby irrevocably grants to LGE all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the participant.

9. Liability and Indemnity

(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the Contest, including without limitation:

(i) any interruption of service that may interfere with any participant’s to participate in the Contest;

(ii) any Entry or prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; and

(iii) any tax liability incurred by a participant arising from the receipt of the prize.

(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold LGE harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the participant’s participation in the Contest.

10. Use of Personal Data

(a) By participating in the Content, each participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to local and overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Giveaway Contest, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LGE Privacy Policy ( http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy ). Each participant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.

(b) Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each participant further represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.

11. General Terms and Conditions

(a) Each participant shall not without the prior written consent of LGE give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the Contest.

(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each participant shall bear his / her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the Contest.

(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the Contest or these Terms and Conditions, LGE shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

(d) LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the Contest (in LGE’s sole opinion), LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this Contest without liability.

(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.

12. Participating Retailer

(a) The retailer participating in this Contest is as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)