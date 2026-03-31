Promotion Period: 23 May to 31 May 2026

Promotion: Receive Free Grocery Vouchers with purchase of selected Home Appliances during Home Appliances Exclusive May Promotion period.

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 23 May 2026), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd. (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from participating authorised LG dealers or resellers during the Promotion period.

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.

• Gift(s) may be redeemed in person by Customer by collection at the Redemption Centre during the Redemption Period, upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gifts will not be entertained. Home Appliances Exclusive May Promotion Free Vouchers have to be redeemed on or before 31 July 2026.

• If the Redemption Party’s name is different from the Customer’s name as stated in the invoice, the Authorisation portion at the bottom of the Redemption Form must be completed and duly signed by the Customer and Redemption Party. Please note that LG promoters, retailers and dealers are not allowed to make redemption on behalf of Customers. LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where it is not made by the Customer whose name is stated in the required proof of purchase.

• Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Redemption Period will not be entertained.

• LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.

• LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen of gifts.

• Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed.

• LG reserves the right to reject any redemption where (a) if LG reasonably believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions; (b) the redemption is submitted after the Redemption Period; (c) any of the Redemption Documents as stated in the Terms and Conditions is not submitted to LG; or (d) if LG reasonably suspects any of the Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way.

• LG reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organising, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LG. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LG a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

Qualifying Products

The products or models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

Model GIFT WITH PURCHASE HOME APPLIANCES MAY EXCLUSIVE PROMOTION FV1411H2B 3 Litre of Babience First Clean Safe Detergent Grocery Voucher SGD 60 FV1410H3BA 3 Litre of Babience First Clean Safe Detergent Grocery Voucher SGD 100 FB1209R5M N.A Grocery Voucher SGD 120 T2109VBTO N.A Grocery Voucher SGD 50 TX2212ST5O N.A Grocery Voucher SGD 200 GF-B6014EV Grocery Voucher $100 Grocery Voucher SGD 250 GT-F3953EP Grocery Voucher $50 Grocery Voucher SGD 100 GB-B4215PY Grocery Voucher $50 Grocery Voucher SGD 100 DFB227HM 4 boxes of Dishwasher Tablet Grocery Voucher SGD 100 S3MFC Shopping Voucher $130 Shopping Voucher SGD 100 SC5GMR80H Shopping Voucher $100 Shopping Voucher SGD 50 A9T-ULTRA Grocery Voucher $150 + Dustbag (6pcs) + Total Care Kit worth $200 Grocery Voucher SGD 100 A9-ACE N.A Grocery Voucher SGD 20

Participating Retailers

The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• Audio House Marketing Pte Ltd

• Best Denki Pte Ltd

• Courts (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

• LG Flagship Store on Lazada

• LG Official Brand Store on Amazon

• LG Official Brand Store on KrisShop

• LG Official Store on Shopee

• LG Online Brand Store (LG.com/sg)

• Mega Discount Store Pte Ltd

• Mohamed Mustafa & Samsuddin Co Pte Ltd

• Pertama Merchandising Pte Ltd (Harvey Norman)

• Parisilk Electronics & Computers Pte Ltd

Redemption Period: 23 May to 31 July 2026

Redemption Details

1. Redemption Centre: Letrain Events And Marketing Pte. Ltd. (2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763)

2. Redemption Hours:

• Mon-Sat: 11.30am-7.30pm

• Sun and PH: Closed

3. Redemption Hotline: (65) 6336 4688

4. Redemption Documents to be submitted at the Redemption Centre*:

• Fully completed and signed the LG Gift Redemption Form

• Original serial number cut-out from LG product box, photo of serial number cut-out from LG product box or photo of serial number on the purchased product and model)

• Proof of purchase (Invoice) and Delivery Note (if delivery of purchased LG product is scheduled after Redemption Period).

• Authorisation letter duly signed by customer who purchase the LG product (if name of Redemption Party is different from name of customer in invoice)

*Kindly note that LG reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above Redemption Documents is not submitted together with the LG Gift Redemption Form at the Redemption Centre.