30L Dual Inverter Dehumidifier with Ionizer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

MD19GQGA1

MD19GQGA1

30L Dual Inverter Dehumidifier with Ionizer

MD19GQGA1
Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Why LG Dual Inverter Dehumidifier?
1. Dual Inverter Compressor 2. IoT ThinQ™ 3. Convenient Design

Conventional Compressor

The compressor only runs at constant speed and it stops and opens repeatedly, thus increasing energy consumption.

Inverter Compressor

When the humidity is high, the compressor runs fast; When the humidity is low, it runs slowly. More energy efficient than﻿ Conventional compressor.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Comparing to conventional inverter compressors, dual inverter compressor requires less driving time, thus increasing energy efficiency.

*Comparison between LG models(LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0)

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

The compressor determines the operating efficiency, performance and noise level of the dehumidifier. LG Dual Inverter Compressor is effective in energy-saving, strong performance, low noise level and is extremely durable.

Strong Performance

Smart Efficiency

According to the humidity, the dehumidification intensity will be automatically adjusted, making the indoor environment dry and comfortable.

Strong Performance

Strong Performance

The Dual Inverter design allows a strong dehumidification, with up to 30L daily dehumidification capacity, which is equivalent to 120 pieces of 250ml bottled water.

*Daily dehumidification of 30L is only for MD19GQGA1.

Less Noise

Less Noise

With 33dB low noise operation, your sleep will not be disturbed even when used at night.

*LG internal test results.

Strong Performance

Durability

10-year warranty for the compressor.

Antibacterial nano ions

Antibacterial nano ions

The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions
to effectively remove the harmful substances
such as airborne bacteria, etc.

*Ionizer air purification has been tested by Auburn University in US to effectively remove on average more than 90% of allergens of Salmonella, Campylobacter and dust mites. The test data is based on the results obtained in the laboratory environment, and may be different from the actual use environment.

Why LG? IoT ThinQ™

Why LG? IoT ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime through the ThinQ™ App, you can also check humidity level and bucket full notification.

*Android and IOS support.
*Actual user menu may be different after updates.

ThinQ™ App Interface

ThinQ™ App Interface

Why LG? Convenient Design

Easy Handle

360° Caster

Water Tank

Push-and-Pull handle

Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.

Easy-Roll Caster

Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.

Transparent water tank design

The tank can be held with one hand. The Built-in cover design prevents water leaking and the transparency allows you to quick check the water storage capacity.

Speedy Dry with Shoe+Closet hose

Less Noise

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the
moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.

Strong Performance

Closet Dry T-hose

Can be placed in a narrow closet and drawer to prevent moisture and mildew.

Safe Dehumidification

Safe Dehumidification

18 safety features for your peace of mind.

Auto Clean

After use, drying the inside of dehumidifier to prevent mold.

Continuous Drainage

Continuously draining water without emptying the water tank.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Dehumidification
19L (26.7℃/ RH60%) 30L (30℃/ RH80%)
Dimension (mm)
415 x 685 x 296
Warranty
10-year Inverter Compressor, 1-year Manufacturer
Other feature
Ionizer

All specs

ACCESSORIES

Continuous Drain Hose

Water Tank / Drain Hose

BASIC SPEC.

Compressor Type

Dual Inverter Compressor

Dehumidification(L/day)-26.7℃/RH60%

19

Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%

30

Energy Grade

Grade 1

Noise (High / Low, dB)

39 / 33

Refrigerant Type

R-134a

FEATURES

Automatic Defrost System

Yes

Automatic Shut-Off System

Yes

Auto Cleaning

Yes

Bucket Full Indicator

Yes

Bucket Loading Direction

Side

Easy Roll Caster

Yes

Fan Speed Adjust

2

Fan Type

Sirocco

Ionizer

Yes

Jet Dry

Yes

Laundry Dry

Yes

Low Temperature Operation

5℃

Overheat Protection System

Yes

Silent Dry

Yes

Smart Dry

Yes

Spot Mode

Yes

Timer

1Hr - 8Hr

SMART FEATURES

[App] Remote Control

Yes

[App] Scheduler

Yes

Energy Consumption Report

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Android / iOS

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

415 x 685 x 296

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

16.7

