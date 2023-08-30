About Cookies on This Site

LG 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GB-B306PZ

LG 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

GB-B306PZ

LG 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor

LG-GB-B306PZ-front
The first image shows the refrigerator with the top door open and filled with drinks and produce. The second image shows bright and vivid fruits and vegetables in a group.
LINEARCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Lock in the flavor of fresh for longer with the temperature precision of LINEARCooling™.

*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

The top half of the refrigerator is shown with the door open. Inside, the shelves are filled with produce and drinks and a gust of wind comes down from the top to cool off the food.
DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN).
*The result may vary in actual usage.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Fresh and vibrant vegetables are shown inside the vegetable crisper drawer.
Moist Balance Crisper™

Lock in the Moisture for the Taste of Crisp

A lattice-patterned box cover keeps fruits and veggies crisp by maintaining the ideal moisture level.
A refrigerator is shown blending with the shelving in the kitchen. The bottom half of the refrigerator is open and filled with produce. A neon square with arrows is shown around the edge of the refrigerator space to show there is more space inside.
Large Capacity

Large Capacity in Compact Size

Enjoy your groceries inside a fridge that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*Net Capacity

Square Pocket Handle

Elegant & Practical Minimalism

Reversible Door*

A Customizable Door to Suit Your Needs

Zero Clearance

A Tighter, Better Fit

*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.

A hand holds a phone facing the front with a refrigerator in the background. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app for maintenance alerts.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™ application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS) *Search for the LG ThinQ™ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.

Table Caption
Features GB-B306PZ GB-B3449PZ GB-B4059PZ GB-B4459GV
GB-B306PZ
306L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
GB-B3449PZ
341L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GB-B4059PZ
408L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GB-B4459GV
451L Bottom Freezer Refrigerators with Inverter Linear Compressor in Gold
Capacity 306L 341L 408L 451L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 595 x 1720 x 677 mm 595 x 1860 x 676 mm 700 x 1720 x 700 mm 700 x 1850 x 700 mm
Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+ No No No No
Door Cooling+ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Dimensions

Capacity
306
Dimension (W X H X D)
595 x 1720 x 677
key usp1
LINEARCooling™
key usp2
DoorCooling+™

All specs

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

104

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

202

Net Storage (total)

306

Gross Storage (Freezer)

123

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

212

Gross Storage (total)

335

FEATURES

Compressor

Smart inverter compressor

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Door Cooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

Reversible door

Yes

Tempered Glass shelf

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Express Cooling

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

3

kWh

310kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

677

Height (mm)

1720

Width (mm)

595

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinum Silver3

Handle

Track handle

What people are saying

LG-GB-B306PZ-front

GB-B306PZ

LG 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor