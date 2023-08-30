We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor
*Based on LG internal test results of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment. Applies to LGE models GBP32SWLZN. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on LG internal test results of comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBP32SWLZN).
*The result may vary in actual usage.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product. *DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
*Net Capacity
*Door reversal must be done by an authorized installer or service person. If it is not, the doors will not be covered by the warranty. Service charges may occur. Contact the merchant for details.
*Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ™ application. (NFC function is not operated in iOS) *Search for the LG ThinQ™ application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on a smart phone. Follow instructions to download and install the application.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*For the detail, please refer to owner's manual.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Net Storage (Freezer)
-
104
-
Net Storage (Refrigerator)
-
202
-
Net Storage (total)
-
306
-
Gross Storage (Freezer)
-
123
-
Gross Storage (Refrigerator)
-
212
-
Gross Storage (total)
-
335
-
Compressor
-
Smart inverter compressor
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Reversible door
-
Yes
-
Tempered Glass shelf
-
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Express Cooling
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Normal Ice Tray
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
NEA Energy rating
-
3
-
kWh
-
310kWh
-
Refrigerant
-
R600A
-
Lighting
-
LED
-
Depth (mm)
-
677
-
Height (mm)
-
1720
-
Width (mm)
-
595
-
Body Color
-
Platinum Silver3
-
Handle
-
Track handle
GB-B306PZ
LG 306L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor