421L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Matte Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

421L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Matte Black

421L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Matte Black

GB-B4215MC
GB-B4215MC
LG 421L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Matte Black, GB-B4215MC

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Folding Shelf
More
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Keep Food Fresher for Longer

Linear Cooling™

Keep Food Fresh for Up To 7 Days*

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃**, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

See the freshness

Smell the freshness

Taste the freshness

24 Hours Even Cooling1

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. 

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items1

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Even & Faster Cooling

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. This not only keeps items on the door shelves cold*, but also promotes even and faster cooling.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Adjust Humidity Settings1
FRESHBalancer™

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer™.
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen1

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

This sleek bottom mount fridge features a convenient 2-Step Folding Shelf for storing tall bottles and a Chilled Compartment that allows you to store minimises the need for freezing and defrosting certain items.

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items1

2-Step Folding Shelf to Store Tall Items

You can adjust the shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Impeccable Exterior Design

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 700mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.
Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    263

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    133

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    288

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    421

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    85

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    93

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Side Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    263

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Half

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

