LG XBOOM SK8Y Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM SK8Y Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

SK8Y

LG XBOOM SK8Y Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

All specs

SOUND

Speaker Output - Channel

2.1ch

Speaker Output - Total

360W

Speaker Output - Front

80W X 2

Subwoofer Output

200W (wireless)

Audio DAC

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

Yes

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

1 / 1

Bluetooth - v 4.0

Yes

WiFi (Multi Room Network)

Yes

Ethernet Port

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Sound Sync

Bluetooth/ Optical

Google Cast

Yes

HDMI ARC

Yes

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Wireless Rear Speaker Ready

Yes

SOUND MODE

Sound Effects - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Yes

Sound Effects - Standard Mode

Yes

Sound Effects - Music Mode

Yes

Sound Effects - Bass Blast Mode

Yes

Sound Effects - Cinema Mode

Yes

AUDIO MODE

Audio Mode - LPCM

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Atmos

Yes (Virtual Height)

Audio Mode - Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Audio Mode - Dolby Digital

Yes

Audio Mode - DTS Digital Surround

Yes

Audio Mode - FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

Audio Mode - OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

Audio Mode - WAV

Yes

Audio Mode - ALAC

Yes

Audio Mode - MP3

Yes

Audio Mode - WMA

Yes

Audio Mode - AAC+

Yes (Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth)

Audio Mode - AIFF

Yes

POWER

Speaker Power Consumption - Watts

26W

Standby Power Consumption - Watts

0.5W↓

Subwoofer Power Consumption - Watts

33W

ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount

Yes (Included)

Remote Control

Yes (MA7)

Battery Size

AAA x 2

Optical Cable

Yes (Included)

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Matching TV

49 inch ↑

Dimension of Set - (W x H x D)mm

1061 x 57.5 x 87

Sub woofer - (W x H x D)mm

221 x 390 x 312.8

Net Weight - Set - kg

3.0Kg

Net Weight - Subwoofer - kg

7.6Kg

