LG XBOOMGo PL2
Simply Stylish
On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go.
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
Bring Music to Life
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right, there is a ripple effect under the product.
Weather-Proof Enjoyment
On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.
* An IPX5 rating offers protection against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.
Play for Longer
LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air.
*10-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume.
**Other conditional factors may affect battery life.
Multiply the Music
Two LG XBOOM Gos are placed on a white background and there is a ring icon in between.
*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth
USB Charging while You Listen
Answer Calls with Speaker Phone
Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go
All specs
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
10hrs
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/ -
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
-
Speaker phone
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX5
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box
-
160 x 132 x 113 mm
-
Speaker
-
126 x 82 x 80 mm
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(1Way)
-
Output Power
-
5W
-
Power-on mode
-
5W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Woofer Unit
-
1.75" x 1
-
Gross Weight
-
0.55 kg
-
Net Weight
-
0.35 kg
