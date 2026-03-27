Notice of Spotify Service Termination

Thank you for choosing LG Electronics products.

We would like to inform you that the Spotify service for certain LG Wireless Multi-room Audio products will no longer be available due to the discontinuation of the legacy Spotify SDK provided by the partner company.

Services to be terminated:

Spotify music streaming service

Affected models:

▶ Sound Bar

DSH7, DSH8, DSH9, LAC850M, LAC950M, LAC955M, LAS650M, LAS750M, LAS751M, LAS851M, LAS855M, LAS950M, LH-170SPK, LH-175SPK, LH-180SPK, MUSICFLOWHS6, MUSICFLOWHS7, MUSICFLOWHS9, SH6, SH7, SH7B, SH8, SJ6, SJ6B, SJ8, SJ8S, SJ9, SJC8, SJC9A

▶ Speaker

BH3, BH4, BH5, BH7, NA9340, NA9350, NA9540, NA9740, NP8340, NP8340B, NP8350, NP8350B, NP8350W, NP8540, NP8540B, NP8740, NP8740B

Service end date:

March 31, 2026

After service termination:

Please note that the Spotify service will no longer be available on the above models as the partner company has ended support for the legacy Spotify SDK.

Disclaimer:

Even if the user manual or LG.COM service descriptions indicate that this feature is supported, the termination of the feature will still apply after the end date stated above.