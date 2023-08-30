LG UN7200 49" UHD 4K TV

About Cookies on This Site

The Real 4K TV for all your entertainment needs

LG UHD TV was made to entertain by taking everything you watch to a new level. Whether it's cinema, sports, or games, it delivers real 4K images with vivid color and fine detail. Enjoy more realistic images in four times the resolution of Full HD.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch

The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant color and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

Noise reduction, dynamic color, and upscaling icons and a TV screen showing a scenic shot of mountains, forest, and a lake.

ThinQ™ AI

Your central hub of convenience

Intelligent LG ThinQ™ AI makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen.

*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
*Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

True Cinema Experience

Bring theater home

A TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a woman standing in the fields facing the mountains.

A TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a woman standing in the fields facing the mountains.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch content as the creator intended

The processor automatically turns off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films and other content with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

A couple in a car driving down a road. Half is shown on a conventional screen shown with poor picture quality. The other half shown with crisp, vivid LG UHD TV picture quality.

HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Enjoy content in lifelike high definition

LG UHD TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality with the support of major HDR formats including HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro.

*Screen images simulated.

Family of seven gathered in the living room, watching a movie. TV screen shows a band performing.

Ultra Surround

Dive into the art of sound

Multiple virtual audio channels create a more immersive sound experience. Enjoy subtle dialogue and sophisticated sound as if you were in the scene itself.

*Screen images simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Endless content. Endless enjoyment1

Unlimited Entertainment

Endless content. Endless enjoyment

Access the Apple TV app and Netflix. Choose from the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Realistic Gaming Experience

Win the game with LG UHD TV

TV showing a scene from a shooting game where the player is overpowered by aliens with guns.

HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Immerse yourself in the game

HGiG recognizes tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Close up view of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen.

Low Input Lag

Take complete control without delays

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without delays.
Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel the stadium atmosphere

TV screen showing a stadium with a view of the running track up close. Stadium is filled with spectators.

A picture of players playing on a football field shown at views. One shown on a conventional screen and one on an UHD TV.

Wide Viewing Angle

Lifelike color from any angle

Watch your favorite teams play on a display with spectacularly realistic colors, no matter where you sit.

*Screen images simulated.

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big sound for the big game

Create a surround sound effect by connecting any two Bluetooth speakers to your LG UHD TV. Be more immersed in the game and feel the live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

TV showing a animated cartoon character and Sports alert at the bottom of the screen.

Sports Alert

Never miss a shot

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. Don't worry about missing the big plays, even when you're watching something else.

*Supported service may differ by country.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Enjoy more content through streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney and more. And the newly added voice control feature allows you to control your home appliances with your voice.

TV standing on a white stand against a white wall. TV screen shows home screen with webOS.

*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Simply use your voice

Effortlessly control your home with LG ThinQ™ AI. Now use your TV or your voice to conveniently control you connected home and monitor your connected appliances.

A family watching tv on the sofa. Voice icon and voice command ""Hi LG, How Much Time Is Left on the Dryer?"" appears on the image.

Designed for your space and entertainment

The slim bezels and sleek modern lines of LG UHD TVs add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

LG UHD TV, located on the wall in a living room with the minimal interior. Image of a flower is shown on the TV screen.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Screen Type

4K UHD

Screen Size (inch)

49"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160

IPS Panel

Yes

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

BLU Type

Direct

TruMotion/Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 50Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

Image Enhancing

Image Enhancing

HDR

Active HDR

HDR10 Pro (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

HLG (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

RF/HDMI/CP/USB (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (4K/2K)

Dynamic Tone Mapping/Pro

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dimming Algorithm

LG Local Contrast

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HEVC (Video Decoder)

4K@60P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

ALLM

Picture Mode

10 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

20W (10W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound/Pro

AI Sound

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

ThinQ™

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (2.0ch)

Speech to Text

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

LG Voice Search

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Google Assistant

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

Yes

Smart Speaker Compatible

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

ThinQ™ App

Yes

SMART FEATURE

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

LG Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

webOS5.0

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C (VH Only)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

Version

HDMI 2.0

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC/ARC (Audio Return Channel)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB

1 (Rear)/1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

RF In

1 (RF)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (W)

73

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

4

Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

36

Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

133

DIMENSION/WEIGHT

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1110x705x235

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1110x650x81.1

Weight with Stand (Kg)

11.3

Weight without Stand (Kg)

11.1

ACCESSORY

Remote

L-Con

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (HxV mm)

300 x 300

LG bracket Model (Optional)

OLW480B

