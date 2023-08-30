About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD TV UR80 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Magic Remote | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

LG UHD TV UR80 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Magic Remote | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

55UR8050PSB

LG UHD TV UR80 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Magic Remote | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

(3)
A front view of the LG UHD TV
Key Specs

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

20W

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 162

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

19.0

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1235 x 715 x 57.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1235 x 776 x 231

TV Stand (WxD)

991 x 231

TV Weight without Stand

14.0

TV Weight with Stand

14.2

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

