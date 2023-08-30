About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG NANO80 65" NanoCell 4K TV

65NANO80TNA

LG NANO80 65" NanoCell 4K TV

(3)
LG NANO80 65" NanoCell 4K TV, front view with infill image and logo, 65NANO80TNA

The image of colorful microcrystal on the TV screen

The Pure Colors

The RGB spectrum graph that showing filter out dull colors and images comparing Color Purity between Conventional and NanoCell Tech

The Pure Colors

Pure RGB colors are the key to realistic picture quality. NanoCell Technology applies nanoparticles that create purify colors by filtering out dull colors and enhancing the purity of the RGB spectrum.

*Image simulated.
*Conventional refers to LG’s UHD TVs without NanoCell technology.

TV screen showing the wide view of nature

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a Real 4K that meets the international standard CM value. Discover the more brilliant and clear visual experience with Real 4K resolution completed by NanoCell Technology.

Roma Province

Quad Core Processor 4K

Upgrading Image and Sound More Real

NanoCell TV with the Quad core processor 4K eliminates noise and creates more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality images.

See Pure Colors with
Eye Comfort

LG NanoCell TVs have received a “No Photobiological LED Hazard” certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), ensuring your eyes are protected from harmful light being emitted.

The image of a forest on the TV screen with the mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"

Bar chart showing that NanoCell passed safety standards in five LEDs. The mark of "UL that certified No Photobiological LED Hazard"

No Photobiological LED Hazard1)

Exceeds International Standards

The ‘No Photobiological LED Hazard’ test measures five standards including blue light, actinic UV, near UV, IR radiation, and retinal thermal.
These are the official international standards for measuring the harmful effects of LEDs on the human body, as defined by the IEC2), NanoCell TVs exceeded each standard.

1) UL Verified Mark is certified for LG NanoCell 65NANO90, 65NANO80.
2) International Electrotechnical Commission.

Pure Colors Turn Your Home into the Movie Theater

NanoCell TV makes all scenes real based on the vivid Pure Colors creates and the intense contrast that Nano Black creates. In addition, it delivers optimized visual and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience. Now enjoy the true home cinema with NanoCell TV, which supports unlimited entertainment.
.

FILMMAKER MODE™

See Content the Way it was Made

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Marvel Iron Man, title cards with the HLG pro and HDR 10 Pro logos

HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Upgraded Major HDR Formats

NanoCell TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality by adjusting the supported major HDR formats HLG and HDR 10. It allows you to enjoy all of your content in lifelike high definition.

Comparison of image quality between conventional and Full Array Dimming with flame image

Local Dimming

Crisp Detailed Scene

With the Local Dimming, the color and contrast levels are enhancing compared to direct back Lit TVs. NanoCell 4K provides a great entertainment experience with greater contrast.
.

*Image simulated.

Two logos: The Apple TV app and Netflix

Unlimited Entertainment

Multiplex in Your Home

Dive into the wide variety of content available on the Apple TV app and Netflix. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, to live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Thumbnails of Apple TV top 4 titles

The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV . Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Available on 2019 TV models after software updates.

Pure Colors Bring Battlefield in Front of You

NanoCell technology completes a virtual world that surpasses reality with Pure Colors, created through NanoCell Technology. In addition, various game features such as Low Input lag, HDMI 2.1 and HGiG allow you to enjoy a virtual world of improved graphics on real-time.

A scene of a battle game with the plane

Low Input Lag

React and Aim More Faster

NanoCell TV allows users to instantly attack the opponent without delay. It synchronizes your senses with real-time scenes happening in a fast-paced game by low input lag.

*Image simulated.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Smooth Action Guaranteed

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology support, the LG NanoCell TV delivers a smoother gaming experience by reducing image tearing and stuttering. Enjoy fast-action games seamlessly.

*Images simulated.
*Software update is required to support this feature.

A scene of a game with monster shown on a conventional TV and other half on an LG NanoCell TV with HDR

HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Realistic Cinema Cut-scene

Get wholly immersed into the game with views that are much more pleasing to the eyes. HGiG recognizes TV performance of picture quality and tunes HDR graphics to providing the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

Pure Colors Create a Real Stadium Feel

With Nano Accuracy, the NanoCell TV delivers accurate color from any angles without distortion. Watch your favorite teams play displayed with Pure Colors on an ultra-large screen with amazing picture quality.

TV screen showing a scene from a basketball game with a Sports Alert

Sport Alert

Don't Miss the Shot

Sports alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You’ll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

*Supported service may differ by country.

A man and women watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big Sound for the Big Game

NanoCell Tv up-mixed 2.0 ch sound to richer virtual 4.0 sound. It can create a surround sound effect by connecting two bluetooth speakers. Become more immersed in the game and get the feeling of a live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5, JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22

ThinQ™ AI

Your Central Hub of Convenience

Intelligent LG ThinQ™ AI makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem.
Learn More

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen

*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
**Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
***Supported service may differ by country.
****The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

TV showing an eye level view of nature in a luxurious house setting

Add Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

Millions of tiny colorful particles in space

Curious about OLED?

Curious about OLED? Learn More
Print

All specs

DISPLAY TYPE

Screen Type

4K NanoCell

Screen Size (inch)

65"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160

NanoCell Display

Yes

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Biliion Rich Colors

Yes

Dimming

Local Dimming

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance

BLU Type

Edge

TruMotion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 50Hz

PICTURE QUALITY

Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

Image Enhancing

Image Enhancing

HDR

Active HDR

HDR10 Pro (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

HLG (RF / HDMI / CP / USB)

RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (4K/2K)

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dimming Algorithm

LG Local Contrast

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HEVC (Video Decoder)

4K@60P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1

4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

ALLM

Picture Mode

10 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

20W (10W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy pairing)

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI

ThinQ™

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (2.0ch)

Speech to Text

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

LG Voice Search

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Google Assistant

Yes

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Auto Device Detection (Magic Remote Control)

Yes

Smart Speaker Compatible

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

ThinQ™ App

Yes

SMART FEATURE

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes (Magic Remote Controller)

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

LG Store

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

webOS5.0

Hotel Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C (VH Only)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

HbbTV (Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

2 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

Version

HDMI 2.0

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB

1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

Component

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

Composite In (AV)

Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)

RF In

1 (RF)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (W)

122

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Ticks)

4

Estimated Annual Operating Cost ($)

60

Estimated Annual Electricity Use (kWh)

223

WEIGHT/DIMENSIONS

Weight without Stand (kg)

24.3

Weight with Stand (kg)

24.6

Size without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1451 x 840 x 64

Size with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1451 x 900 x 271

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR20

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

VESA Size (HxV mm)

300 x 300

LG bracket Model (Optional)

OLW480B

LG NANO80 65" NanoCell 4K TV, front view with infill image and logo, 65NANO80TNA

65NANO80TNA

LG NANO80 65" NanoCell 4K TV