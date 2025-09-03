Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
65 inch LG OLED evo 4K AI TV Bundle with Soundbar SC9S

OLED65C5.SC9S
oled evo
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
SC9S.DSGPLLM
oled evo
Front view of LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 Years of world number 1 OLED emblem and LG OLED evo AI 2025 logo are on the screen.
Key Features

  • True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
  • 100% Color Fidelity for accurate lifelike colors. 100% Color Volume for richer hues
  • Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels.
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
OLED65C5PSA

65 inch LG OLED evo AI TV C5 144Hz Gaming Mode* Dolby Vision & HDR10 4K UHD (2025)

Sound bar with speaker

SC9S

LG Soundbar SC9S

What Hi-Fi? logo.

What Hi-Fi?

"...the best TV for most people…" (03/2025)

TechRadar Editor's choice logo.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

"With the LG C5's amazing contrast, bold colors and realistic detail, it feels more premium...” (03/2025)

T3 Platinum Award logo.

T3 - Platinum Award

“So if you’re looking for a top-notch OLED picture performer the C5 is a no-brainer.” (03/2025)

iF Design Award Winner logo.

iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 83")

Tom's Guide Editor's Choice logo.

Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

"LG’s webOS operating system remains one of the strongest standalone options on TVs." (04/2025)

AVForums Highly Recommended Award logo.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

The LG C5 continues to be the top all-around performer in LG's 2025 lineup and is highly recommended

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

On the screen of an LG OLED evo AI TV is an abstract image with impressive detail, color, and contrast. A magnified version of the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is behind the TV. It glows with light illuminating the microchip circuits around it. The title reads LG OLED evo AI. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 processor. A gold logo with stars is in the corner that reads, world's number one OLED TV for 12 years.

See the Details of Every Light and Dark

*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Picture QualitywebOS 25Sound QualityDesignEpic Movies & Games

The next-level visual detail with brilliant alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8

Our processor's AI engine analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers not only 4K visual quality, but enhanced facial expressions and depth.

alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 is against a dark background. It glows with teal light from within illuminating the microchip circuits around it. Performance statistics are visible. 1.7 times greater AI neural processing, NPU. 1.7 times faster operation, CPU. 2.1 times improved graphics, GPU.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

Brighter visuals with Brightness Booster

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 and our new light boosting algorithm deliver brighter visuals.

Scene of a space shuttle launch that's split in half. One half of the scene is bright and vivid thanks to the LG brightness boosting algorithms. The other half is dark, faded, and gray.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

"Perfect" rated visual experience, LG OLED TV

Experience top visual quality with UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color in the world's first TV to get a perfect-grade TÜV Rheinland's True Visual Experience with Indoor Lighting certification.

UL-verified and TÜV-certified logos shown for Perfect Black and Perfect Color display features.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG 2025 65-inch M5/G5/C5/B5 have received TUV certification for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting.

*True Visual Experience certification by TUV means that the product achieved the highest grade "Perfect" in all five metrics for ambient visual quality (blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length,

gradation precision, and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

Title reads, Experience Perfect Black OLED, only with LG OLED.

Perfect Black & Color whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV

LG OLED TV has UL-verified Perfect Black, and is TÜV certified for deeper contrast and enhanced brightness. Also earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.

LG OLED TV showing a visual comparison between a display with Perfect Color and Perfect Black and one without. UL, TÜV, and eyesafe certifications are visible, with text prompting to check the marks.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*LG 2025 65-inch M5/G5/C5/B5 have received TUV certification for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting.

*True Visual Experience certification by TUV means that the product achieved the highest grade "Perfect" in all five metrics for ambient visual quality (blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation precision, and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

Perfect Color

100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colors even in sunlight or dark environments.

Colorful parrot in ultra-high definition against a black background. Water drops are suspended in the air all around it. The image showcases Perfect Color as each different hue on the parrot's body is vibrant and vivid. Different logo certifications from UL and Intertek are visible. These refer to 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume. Text is also visible, check the Perfect Color certification mark.

*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.

*'100% Color Fidelity' and '100% Color Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.

*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a leopard in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the leopard's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

The next generation of LG AI TV

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

Close-up of an LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards. 

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

*Internet connection required.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

Person in their living room. Speech bubble around them showing how they're interacting with their LG TV just by saying, Hi LG.

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV

Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.

Save more when you pair with Soundbar

Ultra Slim Design

Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Ultimate Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, Intertek-certified 0.1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur. 

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG OLED TV. Nvidia G-Sync logo, 144Hz logo, the 0.1ms response time Intertek badge, and other relevant certifications are visible.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

*LG OLED displays have been certified by Intertek for 0.1ms response time (Gray-to-Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance.

Best OLED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Dolby Vision® & Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision®  and FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos®

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ with Dolby Vision® is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODEᵀᴹ auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Certification mark for Carbon Trust, carbon reduction and measurement, and a certifcation mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

Certification mark for Carbon Trust, carbon reduction and measurement, and a certifcation mark for resource efficiency by Intertek.

Made with the environment in mind

Trusted global institutions have recognized LG TV's eco-conscious efforts. Now verified by Carbon Trust for carbon reduction and carbon emission measurement, and certified for resource efficiency by Intertek.

*Intertek certification for Resource Efficiency applies to the following models: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5, QNED86, QNED82, and QNED80.

*Carbon Trust verification applies to 83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 and 83-inch OLED C5 for carbon footprint reduction, and 77/65/55 inches of OLED C5 for carbon footprint measurement.

*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

Large white space filled with OLED TVs showing how LG has been introducing groundbreaking innovations for more than a decade. The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem is also visible.

LG OLED

See the endless innovation

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

Key Specs

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

16.6

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1600 x 950 x 200

Packaging Weight (kg)

26.4

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 826 x 45.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1441 x 880 x 230

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

16.6

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

18.5

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Response Time

Less than 0.1ms

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with Google Home

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

37 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7 kg

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

