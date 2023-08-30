About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED TV QNED80 65 inch 4K Smart TV | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

65QNED80SQA

A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
logo image of CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

LG QNED

Accessibility

Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a blue butterfly sucking honey on a pink flower. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid.

Dimming Pro

LG QNED's dimming technology uses deep-learning algorithms to map and send object information to backlight dimming blocks, creating sharper, more natural images while minimizing halo effect.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

α7 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your
viewing experience

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to offer an enhanced viewing experience.

*QNED90/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.

There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

There shows a list of graphic UIs of LG QNED home screen scrolling down. Scene changes to show TV placed in yellow living room.

ThinQ™ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Support for Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.

There are four logos displaced in order – alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.

There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from
the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

HDR10 Pro

LG's own high dynamic range technology, HDR10 Pro, automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to reveal more detail and clarity in every image.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.

FILMMAKER MODE

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

Advanced Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Take gaming to the next level with support for 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED TV.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. Netflix logo and money heist and the Witcher. Disney logo and Boba Fett. Prime Video logo and Without Remorse and The Wheel of Time. Livenow logo and mamamoo teaser image and OneUs teaser image. Apple TV plus logo and Foundation and Finch.

OTT Services

Home to all your favorite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.

Eco Packaging

Just one more thing
to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar

AI sound

Design

Remote

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar. Thanks to TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy immersive surround sound that's optimized for any genre.

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED

S65Q

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 3.1ch DTS Virtual:X

Key Specs

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

ThinQ

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

30.9

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 839 x 44.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 906 x 295

TV Stand (WxD)

1167 x 295

TV Weight without Stand

24.5

TV Weight with Stand

24.9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Edge

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

