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75 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

75 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

75QNED70BSA
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 75QNED70BSA
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1669 mm-wide screen, 963 mm screen height, 1026 mm height with stand, a 72.1 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1299 by 361 mm.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED70 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of an orca swimming, as AI recognizes and upscales every frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED70 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown from the back, revealing a metallic rear panel with evenly spaced horizontal ridges that create a clean, structured look and emphasize the Linear Flow Design across the entire surface.
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 75QNED70BSA
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1669 mm-wide screen, 963 mm screen height, 1026 mm height with stand, a 72.1 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1299 by 361 mm.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED70 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of an orca swimming, as AI recognizes and upscales every frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED70 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown from the back, revealing a metallic rear panel with evenly spaced horizontal ridges that create a clean, structured look and emphasize the Linear Flow Design across the entire surface.

Key Features

  • Immersive viewing on an Ultra Big TV with a refined Linear Flow Design, made to complement your space
  • LG's unique wide color gamut technology delivers incredibly rich color palette with Dynamic QNED Color
  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with Mini LED
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
More

Why LG QNED | Mini LED?

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED delivers a dynamic sports experience on a large, clear screen, with AI-driven panels displaying predictions, player insights, and league data as gameplay is analyzed in real time.

Dynamic Sports with LG QNED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color

Certified for 100% Color Volume

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights Mini LED through a split coastal cliff scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast across layered rock textures and ocean details for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED Mini LED bring big size and color to every scene?

LG QNED's Dynamic QNED Color, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, delivers lifelike color and detail. From cinema to sports, enjoy content rendered with vivid color and clarity on an ultra big screen.

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic QNED Color

LG’s Nano-based color gamut technology brings 100% Color Volume on your TV

View dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG’s Nano-based wide color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, delivering lively color expression and 100% color volume for dynamic visuals.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, delivering lively color expression and 100% color volume for dynamic visuals.

See the 100% Color Volume Certification of LG QNED2)

Mini LED

Brilliance refined by pinpoint precision

Discover deeper contrast and bright visuals with LG’s Mini LED technology, delivering precision light control for every scene.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimization to deliver 4K clarity with improved contrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.7)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.8)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.9)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free11)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

One AI button is all it takes to access and control all AI-driven interactions. With a scroll wheel and instant voice command, every control feels effortless.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Sports Forecast by AI Concierge

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.13)

TruMotion

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Sports Alert

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with smooth performance

Have a great gaming experience with up to 60Hz VRR. With the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller paired with fast refresh rate, every gaming moment becomes more enjoyable.14)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 2.5ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.15)

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen color, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.17)

Design, made to elevate your space

Linear Flow Design

Refined, solid finish that complements your space

Your TV features a modern metallic finish with real heft and a tasteful linear design that's made to elevate your space.18)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Linear Flow Design is presented in a multi-angle view, with a rear panel shown at the top, a slim wall-mounted living room scene at the bottom left, and a close-up of the ridged metal back at the bottom right.

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.19)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.20)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.21)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.22)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.23)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.24)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.25)

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

3)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

8)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

9)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

11)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

12)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

13)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

14)*60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

15)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

17)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

18)*Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

20)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

21)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

22)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

23)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

24)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

25)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K QNED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    22.1

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1820 x 1085 x 162

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    30.1

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1669 x 1026 x 361

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1299 x 361

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    22.1

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    22.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 60Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

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