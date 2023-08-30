StanbyME FAQ

Yes, you can use the mobile LG ThinQ app to upload photos stored on your mobile device to StanbyME and use them as your wallpaper. By linking the mobile ThinQ app with the StanbyME, you can set the photo of the mobile device as the background image of the home screen or the background image of MyView*.

It is also possible to connect the USB memory containing the picture to the product and set it as the background image of the home screen and MyView.

* MyView function is similar to the PC screen saver, which displays the default image or the image set by the user on the screen when the product is turned on and not used.

If you go to the MyView menu (mountain-shaped icon) at the top right of the home screen, you can select/set up one of the four themes: basic background / clock (analog, digital) / current weather / my picture. Among them, you can upload up to 10 photos stored on your mobile device through the mobile ThinQ app.