We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
StanbyME FAQ
Can I store music and movies through built-in storage device?
It does not support the function to download and store content you are watching on standby directly to an internal or external storage device.
However, it is possible to watch music and movies already stored on the user's USB or hard disk by connecting them to the USB port on the back of the product.
Can I use IoT function through ThinQ homeboard?
Yes, it can be used through the ThinQ homeboard.
However, IoT device registration is required in advance, and LG Electronics' home appliances can be used after registration on the mobile LG ThinQ app*, and home appliances from other companies (light, switch, plug) can be registered directly on the ThinQ homeboard.
When using it, a Wi-Fi environment in the home is essential, and TV and IoT devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
* The mobile LG ThinQ app supports both Android OS and iOS.
How long does it take to charge StanbyME?
It takes 4 hours from the battery to the full capacity. You can watch the video wirelessly for about 3 hours* when fully charged.
Even if the battery is discharged, you can charge it while using the product by connecting a wired power cord.
* The time available wirelessly after full charging may vary depending on the image quality setting and viewing content.
When using it in combination with a game console, I'm curious about the screen synchronization technology support and the refresh rate of the display.
You can enjoy the game by connecting the console game to the HDMI port on the back of StanbyME. The display refresh rate applied to the product is 60 Hz, and screen synchronization technologies such as G-Sync and FreeSync are not supported.
Since it does not support above 120Hz, there may be some delays in screen synchronization compared to dedicated game monitors when you enjoy high-performance games such as PC games and the latest 120Hz console game titles.
Do the product supports waterproof/dustproof function?
Unfortunately, it does not support waterproof/dustproof functions.
Can I download and use the wallpaper I want?
Yes, you can use the mobile LG ThinQ app to upload photos stored on your mobile device to StanbyME and use them as your wallpaper. By linking the mobile ThinQ app with the StanbyME, you can set the photo of the mobile device as the background image of the home screen or the background image of MyView*.
It is also possible to connect the USB memory containing the picture to the product and set it as the background image of the home screen and MyView.
* MyView function is similar to the PC screen saver, which displays the default image or the image set by the user on the screen when the product is turned on and not used.
If you go to the MyView menu (mountain-shaped icon) at the top right of the home screen, you can select/set up one of the four themes: basic background / clock (analog, digital) / current weather / my picture. Among them, you can upload up to 10 photos stored on your mobile device through the mobile ThinQ app.