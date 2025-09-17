Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG CordZero® Cordless Handstick Vacuum with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Beige)

A9X-STEAM
Front view of LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Beige), A9X-STEAM
Front view
Front QSS LED Mop
Side view 1
Side view 2
Right Side
LED Mop
Front QSS
Right QSS
Left QSS
Batter
QSS
Key Features

  • Auto Emptying Function
  • UVC LED to prevent bacterial growth
  • Accessory Storage & Battery Charge with with All-in-One Tower™
  • Steam Power Drive™ Mop
  • Informative LCD Screen
  • Slim LED Nozzle
More

The Ultimate Vacuum for Effortless Cleaning

This image shows the dust automatically emptying when connected to the All-in-One Tower.

Auto Dust Emptying

Free your hands from dust and mess.

Large image of Wide Slim Nozzle

Wide Slim Nozzle

Uncover hidden dust with LED light.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

LG Kompressor™

Up to 2.4x more bin capacity*.

This image shows the Steam Power Mop Nozzle with the expression of steam heat.

Steam Power Drive™ Mop

Removes stubborn stains with steam.

*As a result of verifying the LG test results through Intertek, a third-party testing organization, the receptacle capacity (compression deficiency) of the A9 KOMPRESSOR™ was tested in Turbo Mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and manually compressed repeatedly until the receptacle capacity was reached. Compression efficiency of "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of the compressed cat hair to the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). The actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on the usage environment.

Easy Emptying & Storage

Get the Vacuum that Empties Itself

The bin empties automatically when you connect to the docking station, saving you the time and hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

Free from Dust, Pollen and Pet Hair

The tower incorporates 3-Step Filtration System to trap dirt and filter out particles, preventing the release of dust or pet hair into the air during emptying.

The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.

Enjoy the Ease of a Self-Cleaning Container

UVC LED* activates on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibit bacterial growth, leaving your home cleaner.

The graphic image shows the working shape of the UVC LED and where it is located inside the vacuum cleaner.

More Space to Elevate Your Design

Keep your home neat and stylish with built-in accessory storage that maximises space and complements your interior.

It shows the right storage space, the left storage space, and the wet mop attached to the outside of the vacuum cleaner.

*The test was conducted by KRIBS, following LG Electronics' protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No.: VDS-ST**U**) was filled with simulated household dust specified by IEC TS 62885-1 5.1, along with bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli - about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The controlled chalet was placed at 9 representative locations on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria in the treated and untreated chalets. [Test conditions: (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.] The dust bag is replaceable, and the effectiveness of inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the surface of the dust accumulated inside the bag, as well as the recommended replacement interval for the dust bag, may vary depending on actual environmental conditions. UVC (ultraviolet C) LED, which reduces harmful bacteria, is applied to various home appliances by LG Electronics. When the power is correctly applied by inserting the power plug of the All-in-One Tower into an outlet, the UVC LED operates automatically for about 2 hours in a 12-hour cycle. Change the dust bag more frequently during hot and humid summers. When replacing the dust bag, remove the motor protection filter, wash it, and ensure it is completely dry before reuse. Also, clean the space where the dust bag was placed with a disinfectant tissue or a tissue soaked in hand sanitizer. Wipe the exterior with a damp tissue; using a disinfectant tissue containing alcohol may cause discoloration. Based on LG's measurement results when the dust bag is full, the actual capacity of the dust bag may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

Easy Storage

Stylish and Space-Saving

The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools.

It shows calming beige color LG Objet Collection A9X is placed in a modern living room.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Great Cleaning Efficiency

Vacuum and Mop at the same time

Reduce your cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time with the Power Drive™ Mop. Detach the tank for convenient cleaning and refilling.

This is a video of steam rising from the inside of the Steam Mop and the heat being expressed on the underside of the mop.

Switch from Wet Mopping to Steam Mop

Simply insert the battery into Steam Power Drive™ Mop1 to switch from normal wet mop mode to steam mop mode.

Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.

Great Cleaning Efficiency

Vacuum and mop at the same time with Steam Power Drive™ Mop to effectively removes dirt, dust and stubborn stains.

In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.

Uninterrupted Cleaning With a Mop That Stays Wet

In mop mode, the automatic water supply system from an electronic pump can reduce the inconvenience of having to wet the mop pads. The 3-level water control mechanism adjusts how much water is dispensed from the water supply tank. Choose between low, high or no water supply depending on your requirements.

Two dark cleaning pads under an LG appliance, with a blue water drop in the top left indicating a wet cleaning system.

Built-in Steam Safety

Smart Safety Sensing automatically stops steaming in three specific situations to help protect your home and vacuum:

1) If the steam generator’s temperature becomes too high, the vacuum will automatically shut off to prevent damage.

LG vacuum cleaner base with sleek grey and red design, featuring visible overheating sensors on the top left.

2) If the nozzle is lifted or tilted, the steam generator will stop operating to ensure safe handling.

LG vacuum cleaner with tilting sensor for enhanced maneuverability and efficient cleaning on various surfaces.

3) Thanks to an acceleration sensor, if there is no nozzle movement for approximately 20 seconds, the steam generator shuts off. Additionally, the mop rotation stops after about 1 minute of inactivity2.

LG vacuum cleaner head with a sleek design, featuring a floor protection pad on a clean white background.

1  Steam Battery Pack: The battery can be removed from the steam battery pack and charged separately only in the battery charger of the All-in-One Tower or charging station.

2 Floor Protection: The usage environment may affect the time the product takes to enter floor protection mode.

Convenient Connectivity

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor the cleaning history of your CordZero®, run diagnostics & more with the LG ThinQ™ app.

Interior image with a close-up mobile phone screen and LG A9X in place.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. The application screen image may differ depending on the product or app version used. Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Stick vacuum leaning against the wall.

Stick vacuum leaning against the wall.

Stronger, lighter, better

Powerful Cleaning

Lightweight and Better Performance

Stronger 280W suction* power effectively cleans your home. At just 2.47kg, this lightweight vacuum is easy to use all around your home.

*The actual product weight & suction power may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment. If the product's protection mode is activated during use (when the product is blocked by foreign objects, it will make a "woo~woo~" sound, and if the foreign objects continue to block, the power will be turned off to protect the product), the suction power will be reduced. Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Comprehensive Cleaning with Slim LED Nozzle

A Thorough, Satisfying Clean

The Wide Slim Nozzle* is 20% wider and 15% slimmer, allowing for precise cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and corners. Bright LED lighting illuminates the area in front of the nozzle, helping you to see fine dust and difficult-to-spot hairs.

*As a result of LG measurement, it was compared with the existing LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ slim floor nozzle. The expression of the LED lighting effect is an advertising expression designed to help understanding and may differ from the actual expression.

Informative LCD Screen

Navigate and Control Easily

Effortlessly monitor, customise, and troubleshoot with an intuitive screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation and touch buttons built into the vacuum's handle.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Additional Features

Empty the bin less often with LG ¹KOMPRESSOR™

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Dual battery pack² delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime

It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

Trap fine dust with the 5-Step Filtration System

The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.

Washable cyclone and filters for easy maintenance

Easily remove and clean the filter and cyclone system to keep your vacuum running at its best.

Durable and long-lasting Smart Inverter Motor™

LG vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor on the right, motor components on the left, and 10-year parts warranty below.

1 KOMPRESSOR™: As a result of verifying the LG test results through Intertek, a third-party testing organization, the receptacle capacity (compression deficiency) of the A9 KOMPRESSOR™ was tested in Turbo Mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and manually compressed repeatedly until the receptacle capacity was reached. Compression efficiency of "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of the compressed cat hair to the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). The actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on the usage environment.

 

2 Dual Battery Pack™: Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor and may also vary depending on the operating environment and hours of use. The test was conducted at room temperature (26℃, 78.8℉) with Wi-Fi enabled. As a result of LG's internal testing, the runtime of dual batteries (2 batteries) is based on the replacement of 2 new batteries (1 new battery inserted into the main body and fully charged, 1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station). In Low Mode, runtime is up to 120 minutes without any nozzle attached (Normal Mode up to 60 minutes, Power Mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 12 minutes). With the nozzle attached, which includes a motor inside, runtime in Low Mode is up to 80 minutes (Normal Mode up to 40 minutes, Power Mode up to 26 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 16 minutes). The runtime of a single battery, as determined by LG's internal testing, is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station). In Low Mode, runtime is up to 60 minutes without any nozzle attached (Normal Mode up to 30 minutes, Power Mode up to 10 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 6 minutes). With the nozzle attached, including a motor inside, runtime in Low Mode is up to 40 minutes (Normal Mode up to 20 minutes, Power Mode up to 13 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 8 minutes).

All the Tools You Need

Use Various Nozzles to Suit your Situation

Steam Power Drive™ Mop

Reduce cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time. Activate Steam Power Drive™ Mop to remove stubborn stains.

Wide Slim LED Nozzle

The upgraded design makes cleaning easier due to the wide width and slim height. The LED light also helps to illuminate dark environments for more comprehensive cleaning.

Crevice Tool

Perfect for corners, narrow areas, and along edges.

2-in-1 Combination Tool

Versatile and effective to use it as a brush or a hard nozzle to tackle stubborn dust and dirt with ease.

Bedding power punch

4,000 vibration* with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product's accompanying accessories.

FAQ

Q.

The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?

A.

Please check the following:

① Make sure the power plug is connected.

② Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly.

③ If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process.

④ The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:

- The default setting for wireless vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.

- For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty buttons while the wireless vacuum cleaner is docked to begin the dust emptying process.

- To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.

Q.

I've plugged the power in again, but the product setting initialization isn't working. What should I do?

A.

A motor is not working properly. Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.

Q.

The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?

A.

Please check whether:

① The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.

② Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.

③ The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.

Q.

Why isn’t my vacuum charging?

A.

Here are some tips:

① Check if the vacuum is properly installed - it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.

② Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.

③ Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.

④ Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.

⑤ Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 41°F (5°C). Try charging again after it’s above 41°F.

Q.

What should I do if the product has a smell?

A.

Here are some tips:

① New vacuums may have a "new" smell that goes away after 3 months.

② Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again. 

③ If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.

Q.

What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?

A.

A motor is not working properly. This could be caused by:

- The motor that presses the dust bin cover separation button

- The motor that opens and closes the dust bin cover

- The motor that changes air flow between the STICK Emptying and the ROBOT Emptying modes

Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.

Q.

Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?

A.

The dust bag is full and needs replacing.

Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Beige

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

All specs

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096576588

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Low power Mode)

    60

  • Max Run Time(min/battery)(Low power Mode + Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Power Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    13

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    6

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    265 x 1100 x 305

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1100

  • Weight (kg)

    2.5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    255 x 1009 x 297

  • Weight (kg)

    9.2

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Auto Stop&Go

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Type

    Cordless Hand Stick

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Nano LED

    No

  • UVC LED

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Beige

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Calming Beige

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • Slim LED Nozzle

    No

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Smart steam mop

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Power Drive™ Mop Nozzle

    Yes

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.5

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.25

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    280

  • Power Mode

    Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    30

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Power Consumption (A) (Charging)

    0.4

  • Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)

    0.6

  • Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)

    1700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

