1 KOMPRESSOR™: As a result of verifying the LG test results through Intertek, a third-party testing organization, the receptacle capacity (compression deficiency) of the A9 KOMPRESSOR™ was tested in Turbo Mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and manually compressed repeatedly until the receptacle capacity was reached. Compression efficiency of "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of the compressed cat hair to the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). The actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on the usage environment.

2 Dual Battery Pack™: Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor and may also vary depending on the operating environment and hours of use. The test was conducted at room temperature (26℃, 78.8℉) with Wi-Fi enabled. As a result of LG's internal testing, the runtime of dual batteries (2 batteries) is based on the replacement of 2 new batteries (1 new battery inserted into the main body and fully charged, 1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station). In Low Mode, runtime is up to 120 minutes without any nozzle attached (Normal Mode up to 60 minutes, Power Mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 12 minutes). With the nozzle attached, which includes a motor inside, runtime in Low Mode is up to 80 minutes (Normal Mode up to 40 minutes, Power Mode up to 26 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 16 minutes). The runtime of a single battery, as determined by LG's internal testing, is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station). In Low Mode, runtime is up to 60 minutes without any nozzle attached (Normal Mode up to 30 minutes, Power Mode up to 10 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 6 minutes). With the nozzle attached, including a motor inside, runtime in Low Mode is up to 40 minutes (Normal Mode up to 20 minutes, Power Mode up to 13 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 8 minutes).