9kg Front Load Washing Machine (Built-under)

'It's showing the interior cut of the refrigerator

Designed to fit harmoniously

Add a stylish touch to every interior with our newly designed LG washer.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Thoughtfully designed

It's showing the interior cut of the refrigerator

Removable top cover (Built-under)

Styled for limited spaces

There is a 6 motion dd logo in the middle of a round stream

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

There is a washing machine motor and a 10-year warranty

10-year motor warranty

Reliability guaranteed

It shows the fabric and dust of the fiber

Allergy Care

Steam away dust mites

Made to fit seamlessly even into tight spaces

Perfect for compact areas, easily remove the top cover for a seamless, built-in look. 

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Sleek design

Elevate the quality of your home's interior

Choose the washing machine that matches your interior design vision.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

6 Motion DD

The optimal way to wash

This washer's Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor can create six different washing motions, giving your fabrics proper care and ultra-cleanliness.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Steam™

Steam away allergens from your fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that house dust mites and bacteria are removed with steam.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

Tub clean

Clean from the inside

Maintain a clean washer and hygienic laundry

The washing machine motor is swirling with water

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Stay calm and easily identify errors

Smart Diagnosis™ ensures calm understanding, easily identifying washer concerns.

Smart Diagnostics™ lets you check your phone for washing machine issues

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The function may yield different accessibility depending on how updated the smartphone’s program is.

It has a washing machine motor and logo on a black rippling background

A decade of peace of mind

LG offers an extensive 10-year warranty for the Inverter Direct Drive™ Motor.

*The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only.

Upgrade your laundry experience with the washer's elegant and simple design

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Print

All specs

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9.0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x550

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    590

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1030

  • Weight (kg)

    55.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Centum System

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    No

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bed Sheets

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco 40-60

    No

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    No

  • Quick 30

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sleeve Hems and Collars

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Add Item

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Spin

    1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

