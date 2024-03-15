Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9KG Top Load Washing Machine, Gray

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

9KG Top Load Washing Machine, Gray

T2108NT1G

9KG Top Load Washing Machine, Gray

Front

Products with neat interior design

Powerful clean in a durable design

With its enduring design, the LG Washer is your laundry room's perfect fit for years.

Designed for a better laundry experience

Shirts under washing, 24-minute quickwash icon

Time-saving

Quick wash in 24 minutes

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Hygiene

Tub care made easy

The door of the product moves smoothly

Durability

Built strong, closes soft

Products with neat interior design

Design

Fits any space

Save time, enjoy life

Finish your laundry in just 24 minutes and save time for what matters.

a shirt that is being washed with a current

*The duration of 24 minutes is displayed on the control panel, and the recommended maximum load for this setting is 2kg.

Simple and hygienic cleaning

Keeps the tub hygienically clean by soaking, washing, rinsing, and spinning from the inside out.

The product's Tub is being cleaned

Scratch-resistant, soft-closing door

The tempered glass door resists scratches, while the soft closing feature prevents the lid from slamming.

Set your own laundry schedule

You can schedule your laundry's end time up to 24 hours in advance, ensuring it's completed when needed.

It shows that the product can be delayed for up to 24 hours

Wash cycle picks up where you left off

If the power goes out, the current cycle is saved and will automatically resume when the power is restored.

It shows auto-restart with products and icons that go well with the interior

Safety lock for cycle settings

With the Child Lock function, the control panel is locked to prevent children from changing the cycle settings.

Even if a child touches a product, the child lock function prevents it

Finely built, thoughtfully designed

  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image
  • Product image

Designed to fit with your lifestyle

Products with neat interior design

Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.

Products with neat interior design
Enhance any space with a versatile and modern laundry room design.
Products with neat interior design
Products with neat interior design
Print

Key Specs

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

Body Color

Middle Free Silver

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

520 x 900 x 530

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

Air Dry

No

Aqua Reserve

No

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Deep Fill

No

Extra Rinse

No

Hot Wash

No

Pre Wash

No

Remote Start

No

Rinse

2 Times

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

Yes

Spin

1 level (Regular Speed)

Spin Only

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Strong Wave

No

Temp.

No

Time Delay

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Tub Dry

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wash

Yes

Water Level

8 Levels

Water Plus

No

Wi-Fi

No

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LED + Hard Buttons

Delay Timer

2-24 hours

Door Lock Indication

No

Figure Indicator

88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

520 x 900 x 530

Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

1180

Weight (kg)

30.0

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

JetSpray

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

Lint Filter

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Punch + 3

No

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Side Water Fall

No

Smart Inverter Motor

No

Smart Motion

No

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Stainless Lint Filter

No

Stainless Steel Drum

No

Steam

No

TurboWash

No

TurboDrum

No

TurboWash 3D

No

Type

Top Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto/Manual

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Middle Free Silver

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

No

Baby Wear

Yes

Color Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Eco Save

No

Extra Clean

No

Normal

Yes

Pre Wash+Normal

No

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

School Care

No

Small Load

No

Smart Rinse

No

Sportswear

No

Strong Wave

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front

T2108NT1G

9KG Top Load Washing Machine, Gray