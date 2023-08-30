About Cookies on This Site

2.5 kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

  Free 3 Litre of Babience First Clean Safe Detergent.

TV2425NTWW

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily loads

The LG TWINWashMini® lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.

Delicate Wash

Delicate Wash

TWINWashMini® is the perfect size for hand wash or delicates. Now, you can stop your laundry from piling up by running small loads as often as you like.

Precise Control
Slim Inverter DD

Precise Control & Reliable Durability

Slimmed down to fit the TWINWashMini®, providing precise control and durability. Inverter Direct Motor comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

Smart Convenience with WiFi

SmartThinQ™ technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry from anywhere, anytime.

Pre-Installation Checklist

※ TWINWash™Mini cannot be purchased separately. This item must be purchased with a compatible LG Front Loader.
1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 700mm x 1,450mm x 1,250mm (W x D x H) at least.
2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

Pre-Installation Checklist

Table Caption
Features TG2402NTWW TV2402NTWB T2525NTWV T2735NTWV
TG2402NTWW
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
TV2402NTWB
2kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD
T2525NTWV
Upgrade your life with LG TWINWash™Mini Washing Machine
T2735NTWV
3.5kg, Slim Inverter DD TWIN Load Washing Machine
Capacity 2kg 2kg 2.5kg 3.5kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 x 365 x 700 mm 600 x 365 x 700 mm 645 x 365 x 755 mm 700 x 360 x 770 mm
Delicate Wash Yes Yes Yes Yes
Slim Inverter DD Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) Yes Yes Yes No
Dimensions

All specs

TYPE

Tool (HQ)

Mini wash

Bsic Spec

2.5kg

Factory

PN

Factory Model

F7M4ZYP31

Platform Name

Mini wash

Platform Size

24Inch

KEY FEATURES

DD Motor(Slim)

Yes

Spa Steam™

Yes

Wi-fi

Yes

Heater

Yes

Inlet valve

Cold only

DESIGN

Lid Type

Black Tempered Glass

BASIC

Max Wash Capacity(kg) Max Wash Capacity(kg)

2.5

Color

Blue White

Dimension (WxDxH)

595×654× 365mm

Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)

650×730×430 mm

Net Weight(kg)

42

Gross Weight(kg)

47

Max spin speed (RPM)

700

Rating

220-240 V~, 50 Hz

THINQ™

Remot control

Yes

Energy monitoring

Yes

Smart diagnosis

Yes

COURSE NAME

Light Soil

Course 1

Speed wash

Course 2

Active wear

Course 3

tub Clean

Course 4

hand wash

Course 5

Rinse + Spin

Course 6

Spin only

Course 7

Download programa

Course8

OPTION

Extra rinse

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Child lock

Yes

2.5 kg, TWIN Load Smart Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD