About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 15/8KG

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free 5 Boxes of Fiji Power Laundry Detergent Sheet. Click here to find out more

LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 15/8KG

F2515RTGV

LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 15/8KG

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer with Turbo Wash, 15/8KG, in stone silver, F2515RTGV
Father and daughters laugh in the background as they hold a clean blanket. A White washing machine front load washer in the foreground.

A Deep Clean, Space Saver

Row with four LG icons for: The mark of AI DD. The mark of TurboWash. The mark of Steam.

*The design of the product in the video may differ from the actual product.

A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

AI DD™ detects weight and softness of fabric to choose the optimal wash setting for the fabric.

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects weight and softness of fabric to choose the optimal wash setting for the fabric.

A grey shirt is being jet sprayed in the foreground with the drum of the washing machine in the background. Minor images on the bottom show the jet spray and filtration functionality.

Washer and Dryer in One

Save space, make room for family with LG's all in one washer and dryer.

*Turbo Wash™ available on selected wash programs. Time Saving will vary depending on wash load and cycle selected.

Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that 99.9% of allergens are removed with LG Steam™.

A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

More Durable and Hygienic

The tempered glass door and stainless steel lifters ensures greater durability and hygiene.

One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.

TWINWash™ Mini Compatible
So You Can Do Two Loads at
Once

Add the TWINWash™ Mini to your new LG washer to tackle two loads of laundry at the same time.

A collage of images showcasing the TWINWash Mini Compatible washer in a modern style home. Images show the front of the washer with door closed and two images show the bottom drawer open.

*Do your Weekly Wash, Outer Wear, and Hygiene Care using LG's Washer while doing your Daily Wash, Under Wear, and Delicate Care in the TWINWash™ Mini.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.

Smart Living Begins with
LG ThinQ™

With ThinQ™, remotely access your washer and download new cycles from your smart device.

Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

A swirl of water thrusting from the LG Front Load washer leading to an image of the Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Long lasting and high reliability

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor powering our washing machines is reliable yet quiet and
comes with a standard 10-year warranty.

*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.

Table Caption
Features F2515RTGV FV1285H4W FV1409H3W FV1450H2K
F2515RTGV
15/8kg Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™ and TurboWash™ Technology
FV1285H4W
Front Load Washing Machine
FV1409H3W
9/6kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
FV1450H2K
10.5/7kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
Capacity 15Kg Washer/8Kg Dryer 8.5/5kg 9/6kg 10.5/7kg
Dimensions (W × D × H) 645 x 770 x 940 mm 600 x 470 x 850 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm 600 x 565 x 850 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
6 Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Eco Hybrid™ No No Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

CAPACITY

Wash Capacity (kg)

15

Dry Capacity (kg)

8

GENERAL FEATURES

Motor

AI DD

Spin RPM

High

Body Color

Stone silver

Door Color

Tint

Dimension (WxHxD,mm)

645 x 940 x 770

Weight (Net)

81

KEY FEATURES

TurboWash™

Yes

Circulation Feature

2way Spray

Steam™ (True/Spa/-)

Steam

6 Motion

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Drying Type

Condenser

WASH PROGRAM

Cotton

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Speed Wash

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)

Yes

DRY PROGRAM

Normal Dry

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wash Option

5ea

Rinse Option

5ea

Spin Option

5ea

Set up water temperature

Cold/30/40/60/95

Add Program

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer with Turbo Wash, 15/8KG, in stone silver, F2515RTGV

F2515RTGV

LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 15/8KG