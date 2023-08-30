We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 15/8KG
*The design of the product in the video may differ from the actual product.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2020. Placed 2 kg of different types of underwear with 5-hole swatches into LG Conventional model (FR14WQT) and ran 'Normal(Cotton)' cyle. Placed same clothes into the model (FR15WQT) which has AI DD feature. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Turbo Wash™ available on selected wash programs. Time Saving will vary depending on wash load and cycle selected.
Steam Away 99.9% of Allergens from Your Fabrics
A soft white robe and stuffed animal are shown with steam in the drum of the washing machine.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
More Durable and Hygienic
One image shows the front of the washing machine front load washer bringing focus to the tempered glass door. Second image shows the interior of the drum with focus on the stainless steel design.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Placed diluted solution including P.aeruginosa bateria onto Stainless steel and Polypropylene, and measured the number of colony after twelve (12) days. More reduction in number of P.aeruginosa observed on Stainless steel.
TWINWash™ Mini Compatible
So You Can Do Two Loads at
Once
A collage of images showcasing the TWINWash Mini Compatible washer in a modern style home. Images show the front of the washer with door closed and two images show the bottom drawer open.
*Do your Weekly Wash, Outer Wear, and Hygiene Care using LG's Washer while doing your Daily Wash, Under Wear, and Delicate Care in the TWINWash™ Mini.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in local retailers.
Smart Living Begins with
LG ThinQ™
Background of the image is two washing machine front loading washers in a built in folding station slightly blurred with the LG ThinQ sitting on a towel on a table in the foreground.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual houshold use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the pruduct's owner's manual.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
15
-
Dry Capacity (kg)
-
8
-
Motor
-
AI DD
-
Spin RPM
-
High
-
Body Color
-
Stone silver
-
Door Color
-
Tint
-
Dimension (WxHxD,mm)
-
645 x 940 x 770
-
Weight (Net)
-
81
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
Circulation Feature
-
2way Spray
-
Steam™ (True/Spa/-)
-
Steam
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Drying Type
-
Condenser
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Hygiene
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
-
Yes
-
Normal Dry
-
Yes
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Wash Option
-
5ea
-
Rinse Option
-
5ea
-
Spin Option
-
5ea
-
Set up water temperature
-
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Add Program
-
Yes
What people are saying
F2515RTGV
LG Front Load Washer Dryer with AI Direct Drive™, 15/8KG