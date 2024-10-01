Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

TONE-FP8

LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds

front view
Two earbuds are floating in the black background.
Side view of woman holding LG TONE Free against a dark background.

LG TONE Free FP Series

An image of two earbuds facing each other and wave illustrated behind each earbud. And it's a virtual space,there are city but forest in the middle.

Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows you to completely immerse in whatever you’re listening to.

TONE-UFP8

Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customise Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

TONE-UFP8

TONE-UFP8

Clear and Spatial Sound
from Audio Masters

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit in your ear.

TONE-UFP8

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

TONE-UFP8

What MERIDIAN Says

“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen

MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies

Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.

TONE-UFP8

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers. Bluetooth 5.2 minimises audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customise your own EQ.

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

TONE-UFP8


Bigger Bass to Make Your Heart Beat

LG TONE Free earbuds have a larger, more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility. This creates more powerful bass without compromising on clarity or definition.

*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous models.

TONE-UFP8

An Immersive Sensory Experience

LG TONE Free earbuds use spatial upmixing to expand the sound stage and deliver more lifelike sound. This fully immerses you in your music, movie, TV show, or game. And you can adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app.
TONE-UFP8
TONE-UFP8

How Clean are Your Earbuds?

Bacteria can cause ear infection

Bacteria can cause ear infection

Earbuds can harbor 119,186 colony-forming units.
- Earbuds can harbor 119,186 colony-forming units.
- That's 2,700 times the bacteria on a kitchen cutting board.
- This can lead to ear infections or other illness.

- January 14, 2019. CNET -
TONE-UFP8

The UV Earbuds Trusted, LG TONE Free

TONE-UFP8

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.

Like New Every Day

LG TONE Free are the only UV earbuds you can trust. If you're concerned about hygiene and you clean your earbuds with alcohol, you could be damaging the mesh area. With TONE Free, you just put your earbuds in the case to charge — connected or wireless — and UVnano kills 99.9% of bacteria in just 5 minutes.

Like New Every Day

TONE-UFP8

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP8 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

Refresh-your-Fit
TONE-UFP8
Concha-Shaped Design

Concha-Shaped Design

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analysing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit.

*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.

Find Out of LG's Ear Research Story

Find Out of LG's Ear Research Story

Creating the Perfect Fit

We collaborated with Korea’s renowned Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH to develop LG TONE Free's EarSeal design. We analysed the geometry of the conchas and ear canals of 300 people. Ergonomic analysis of the
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.

Creating the Perfect Fit

Optimised for Comfort and Style

The new LG TONE Free have a shorter earbud stem with a beautiful ARC design that adheres to the curvature of your face, minimising protrusion and providing more tactile control. Medical-grade ear gels allow you to wear your TONE Free in extra comfort for longer periods.
ErgonomicFit

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

It shows the edge of a TONE Free earbud and its touch controller.

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free earbuds have a three-mic array that's engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.

Made for Quality Conversations

The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy

Simply open the TONE Free app to use whisper mode with TONE Free FP8. You can whisper on a call and still be heard loud and clear on the other end of the line — just take out one earbud and hold it close to your mouth like a microphone when you speak. It doesn't matter if you're in a library or on a subway, the conversation will stay between you and the other person.

The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy

A Whole Day of Play
Battery Life

A Whole Day of Play

Everyone needs more play time. LG TONE Free now provide 24 hours of play time from a single charge. 10 hours with the earbuds, and an additional 14 hours from the charging case.

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

Fast Charging

Fast Charging

Charging LG TONE Free is as fast and easy as placing the case on a compatible wireless charging pad. And you'll get around 1 hour of listening time from just 5 minutes of charging.

*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*Wireless charging pad not included.

Splash Proof

Splash Proof

Don't sweat a few splashes. You can wear LG TONE Free earbuds while you exercise, and it's okay to wear them in the rain. An IPX4 rating means they're sweat and water resistant.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.

Swift. Seamless. Simple
Fast Pairing

Swift. Seamless. Simple

LG TONE Free earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly with Windows 10 PCs for your work.

Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

Find your perfect experience with a few taps on the app. Toggle surround sound or adjust the intensity. Take control of the EQ settings to tailor sound to your music tastes. Change the touchpad controls to reflect your daily habits. Enjoy game mode and whispering mode only in the TONE Free LAB. And unlock new features or refresh exisiting ones with periodic software updates.

Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience

Refresh your fit with style

CHOOSE YOUR TONE

CHOOSE YOUR TONE

LG TONE Free Lineup

Table Caption
Features T90 FP9 TF8 FP8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free T90
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP9
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free fit TF8
It shows TONE Free line up table with list of each features.
LG TONE Free FP8
Dolby Atmos O X X X
Google Siri TV Control O
LEARN MORE LEARN MORE LEARN MORE LEARN MORE
Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.2 g

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    10

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    24

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

  • Earbud

    21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm

