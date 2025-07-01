LG Celebrates 37 Years of Innovation and Connection, From Korea to Thailand

The new 'Affectionate Intelligence for You' campaign, launched with exclusive promotions, highlights LG's deep and enduring bond with Thai customers

Bangkok, 1 July 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) proudly marks its 37th anniversary of operations in Thailand by launching a heartfelt new campaign, “Affectionate Intelligence for You.” The campaign is a gesture of gratitude to LG’s customers and partners across the country, those who have supported and encouraged LG throughout its journey. It also reaffirms LG’s position as a global leader in home appliance technology and smart solutions, with a deep understanding of Thai culture and lifestyle.

For 37 years, LG has grown alongside Thai society with a passion for delivering innovative solutions that genuinely enhance the quality of life. This long-standing journey has not only established LG as a technology leader, but also as a brand that truly understands the needs, preferences, and lifestyles of Thai people like no other. It’s this deep connection that continues to inspire LG to create products and services that perfectly align with the everyday lives of Thai consumers.

This year’s campaign, “Affectionate Intelligence for You,” is not only a celebration of LG’s business success in Thailand but also a reflection of the strong and enduring relationship with Thai customers Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. said “Over the past 37 years, we have grown together with Thai society, which has given us a deep understanding of what our customers truly need. This insight drives us to continuously innovate, never standing still. Every LG product is designed with intelligence and charm, crafted with care to provide real solutions that make everyday life better. We are proud to be part of so many Thai households and to live up to our promise that ‘Life’s Good’.”

This July, LG is rolling out a variety of special activities to celebrate this meaningful milestone. The campaign will include the launch of a new brand film, interactive experiences both online and offline, and collaborations with influencers to help share LG’s identity. More than just showcasing innovation, these efforts aim to highlight how LG appliances serve as thoughtful companions in everyday life—bringing convenience, comfort, and warmth to every moment at home.

Furthermore, LG is offering a range of exclusive anniversary promotions. From 1–31 July 2025, customers can enjoy “6 Fantastic Deals at Department Stores and Authorized Dealers Nationwide,”* including discounts of up to 40% on selected items, Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotions, bundle offers for better value, special prices on second-item purchases, an additional THB 1,000 discount when purchasing from two or more product categories, and 0% installment payment plans for up to 10 months. The excitement continues online with the “Special Promotion Exclusively on LG.com,”** running from 4–27 July 2025. Discover even greater savings with discounts of up to 60% on selected items, Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals, bundle offers, an additional 10% off for LG Members, a 2% LG Birthday discount coupon, 0% installment plans for up to 18 months, and free nationwide delivery with no minimum purchase required. For more information and full details, please visit: www.lg.com/th/birthday25

LG warmly invites Thai customers to join in celebrating 37 years of shared experiences and trust, and to discover the spirit of Korean innovation that values understanding, care, and connection. Experience “Affectionate Intelligence for You” only from LG.

*Promotions are applicable only to selected models designated by the Company. LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. reserves the right to amend, modify, or terminate any promotion at its sole discretion without prior notice.

*Promotional items are available in limited quantities and while supplies last.

*Customers are advised to check with at Department Stores and Authorized Dealers for additional information and specific terms and conditions.

**Terms and conditions apply as specified by LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

**Full terms and conditions are available at https://www.lg.com/th/promotions/birthday/termsandconditions/.





#LGTH #LifesGood #LGBirthday #AffectionateIntelligence #LGAIforYOU