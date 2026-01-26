The ‘Dual Transformation’ Strategy Aligned with Global Vision, highlighting ‘AI in Action’ to Reshape the Future.

Targets 10% Growth, Aggressively Penetrating B2B, Online, and Subscription Markets







Bangkok, 27 January 2026 — LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. announced its business direction and strategy for 2026 at the press conference “LG Vision & Strategy 2026: Reshaping the Future with AI in Action.” The announcement reinforces LG’s commitment to becoming a Smart Life Solution Company and strengthening its position as global Korean electronics brand trusted by consumers for decades. This vision will be realized through LG’s Dual Transformation strategy, which brings the concept of Affectionate Intelligence into real‑world application under the “AI in Action” approach.

The company targets business growth of 18 billion baht, representing a 10% increase year‑on‑year, by focusing on expansion in the B2B sector, strengthening online sales channels, and accelerating full‑scale subscription services to drive strong and sustainable growth.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., outlined the company’s global vision, stating, “LG Thailand aligns with the global vision built on three key pillars: reinforcing fundamental competitiveness, accelerating the transition to a high‑performance portfolio, and strengthening a profitability‑based growth structure. At the heart of this vision is speed and decisive action under the concept of ‘Flawless Execution,’ enabling LG to build a sustainable competitive advantage amid rapid technological change.

We will concretely apply these principles in Thailand to drive LG toward becoming a true Smart Life Solution Company and a leading technology brand from Korea. Furthermore, we are committed to translating AI into practical applications by delivering intelligent products, services, and technologies that enhance the quality of life for Thai consumers across every aspect of daily living.”

Dual Transformation: Two Pillars Driving Growth

Mr. Amnaj Singhachan, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., shared insights into LG Thailand’s strategic direction, stating, “Building on last year’s success, we are ready to take the next step by fully implementing our ‘Dual Transformation’ strategy this year. This strategy will serve as the key driver in achieving LG’s growth targets and is built on two core dimensions.”

Business Model Transformation LG aims to increase the combined revenue contribution from its B2B and D2C businesses to 35% to strengthen sustainable growth, while continuing to reinforce its B2C business, which remains the company’s primary revenue source through modern trade and dealer channels. As part of this transformation, LG is accelerating its expansion in the B2B segment, with a strong focus on LG HVAC and Information Display (ID) solutions, which are collectively targeted to account for 15% of total revenue. This growth will be driven by the continuous expansion of partnerships across various industries, building on the progress achieved in the previous year. Simultaneously, the D2C business, currently accounting for 20% of revenue, is poised for significant expansion. This includes enhancing the LG Subscribe service for 25% growth in 2026, alongside expanding Online Brand Shops (OBS) on LG.com and major e-commerce platforms. This expansion aims for a 20% growth rate by providing diverse products and flexible services tailored to modern consumer lifestyles Product Transformation In 2026, LG will move beyond AI as merely a “thinking assistant” to become a “doer” capable of practical execution. This approach, known as “AI in Action,” is built on three key foundations: Excellence in Device, A Seamlessly Connected Ecosystem, and Expansion of AI-driven Solutions Beyond the Home. This strategy will be realized by integrating AI across LG’s core innovations in all product categories. LG’s AI leadership is driven by three key strengths:

AI Core‑Tech: Advanced hardware technologies developed through more than 67 years of LG innovation, embedded in core products. Examples include Inverter Direct Drive technology in washing machines, Dual Inverter Compressor technology in air conditioners, and OLED display technology delivering superior detail and realistic colors.

Advanced hardware technologies developed through more than 67 years of LG innovation, embedded in core products. Examples include Inverter Direct Drive technology in washing machines, Dual Inverter Compressor technology in air conditioners, and OLED display technology delivering superior detail and realistic colors. AI Features: Intelligent software‑based AI functions that enhance convenience and everyday user experiences, such as AI DD™ intelligent fabric care, AI air conditioning systems that learn usage patterns and automatically adjust temperature and airflow, and the α (Alpha) AI processor for TVs that optimizes picture and sound performance.

Intelligent software‑based AI functions that enhance convenience and everyday user experiences, such as AI DD™ intelligent fabric care, AI air conditioning systems that learn usage patterns and automatically adjust temperature and airflow, and the α (Alpha) AI processor for TVs that optimizes picture and sound performance. ThinQ AI: LG’s intelligent software platform that serves as a central hub for seamlessly connecting and managing multiple devices. By combining AI with real‑world usage, LG ThinQ enables appliances to learn and adapt to user behavior, allowing users to monitor and control a wide range of devices—including washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners, and air purifiers—through a single application, creating a more complete and efficient Smart Life experience.

Through these innovations, LG’s ultimate goal is to bring the vision of a “Zero Labor Home” to life—reducing household burdens and returning valuable time to consumers’ daily lives.

This commitment to transformation is built on a strong foundation. In 2025, marking LG’s 37th year in Thailand, the company achieved operational growth of more than 7%, reflecting the continued trust Thai consumers place in LG as a leading K-Tech brand.

To further strengthen this trust and deliver seamless customer experience, LG is preparing to enhance its after‑sales service under LG Best Care, offering more comprehensive support. This includes on‑demand service accessibility, punctual service appointments, and professional cleaning services to maintain optimal product performance—key factors in differentiation and long‑term customer peace of mind.

“With a clear strategy and tangible innovation, LG is ready to reinforce its position as the Korean brand trusted by everyone. We will continue to deliver on the ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy with technology that understands and cares, elevating the quality of life for Thai consumers every single day,” Mr. Amnaj concluded.