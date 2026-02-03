LG Subscribe Ignites LG Subscribe – Jump Up Together 2026 for Top Sales Performers Cementing

its Home Appliance Subscription Leadership in Thailand and APAC

Bangkok, February 4, 2026 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. hosted its annual award ceremony, Jump Up Together 2026, solidifying its market leadership in home appliance subscription services and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of its sales force. The event paid tribute to the exceptional LG Subscribe Lifestyle Planners (LPs) and LG Subscribe Lifestyle Sales Managers (LSMs) whose dedication and outstanding performance propelled LG Subscribe to unprecedented heights throughout 2025.

Mr. Jaeseung Kim, Regional CEO, LG Electronics Asia Pacific, who attended the ceremony, commented: “Coming here and witnessing our one-year journey since launching the Subscribe business in Thailand, I cannot hide my overwhelmed gratitude and sincere appreciation for all our dedicated LPs and LSMs, and valued LG customers. I am very proud of what we have made so far and what we will be. We, including our dedicated LP/LSM, are true pioneers in introducing a new way to consume and own appliances, and I have no doubt that we will achieve higher and satisfy our consumers even more. We are promising that more Subscribe-friendly, exclusive products and services will be introduced to Thailand in 2026 to serve Thai consumers, who have shown an overwhelmingly positive welcome and strong preference for LG Subscribe.”

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand), said: “Our LP/LSM are the true architects of LG Subscribe' success since our launch in Thailand back in 2024. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and their embodiment of our 'Life's Good' philosophy have transformed how consumers access and experience home technology. We are immensely proud of their achievements, which have been a key driver for our growth in Thailand, which has spiked up by 1230% within one year, reflecting an extraordinary increase in active subscriptions since its initial operating period in 2024. Looking ahead, we will set our goals higher and we will ‘jump up’ to success together with LG Subscribe sales professionals.”

To maintain its leadership and ensure a consistently superior customer journey, LG has invested in its sales ecosystem throughout 2025, which included establishing six LG Subscribe Complex Centers across key strategic locations within one year. The opening of its first brand experience center in Bangkok, which is one of the six areas LG Subscribe Complex Centers are located, also marked another milestone for LG Subscribe's growth in Thailand last year. In addition, LG Subscribe has also expanded its retail network across the country.

These efforts underscore LG's vision to establish LG Subscribe as the definitive leader in providing new options that offer unparalleled value and convenience in home appliance usage for consumers. LG Subscribe will continue to deliver on its promise that "LG has Everything, Good Product, Good Price, Good Care," to make ‘Life’s Good’ truly attainable.

For more details about LG Subscribe, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/subscribe/ or contact the LG Information Center at 02-057-5757. Follow the latest news on Facebook fan page LG Global and Instagram lg_thailand.