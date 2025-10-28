LG Fuses Korean Tech Power with Thai Ingenuity. Rayong Plant Set to Flood Global Markets with 2.3 Million Top-Loading Washers in 2025

Bangkok, 7 October 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic transformation of its Rayong factory, elevating it from a manufacturing facility to a key research and development center within LG's global network. This milestone achievement comes from successfully blending Korean technological expertise with Thai talent, creating a high-performance innovation hub where Thai engineers now lead the design and development of over 90% of top-loading washing machines exported worldwide.

The upgraded R&D center builds on the strengths of LG's Rayong facility, already the company's third-largest manufacturing base globally with a 2024 production capacity exceeding 5.9 million units. The factory exports more than 80% of its output to major markets including the United States, Middle East, Canada, Mexico, and Australia. This development underscores Thailand's strategic importance as one of just 18 countries where LG has established comprehensive operations spanning marketing, sales, and manufacturing.

“We're transforming our Thailand operations beyond manufacturing into a center that creates and enhances innovations originating from South Korea," said Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "Our Thai R&D team's success in designing internationally acclaimed products stems from our ongoing investment in talent development and technology transfer between our Korean headquarters and Thailand. This approach has given LG a significant edge in global markets."

Currently, the LG Rayong facility operates as a vital manufacturing and export hub for three key product lines. The factory's output consists of 39% washing machines (including top-loaders, twin tubs, and dryers), 45% residential and commercial air conditioning units, and 16% compressors—critical components used in cooling and refrigeration systems

To support this evolution, LG has committed an annual investment of 820 million baht toward expanding production capacity, developing new products, and upgrading environmental and infrastructure safety systems. The company has also created a sustainable supply chain with over 70% of components sourced from local suppliers, reducing transportation costs while supporting the domestic economy and maintaining a stable workforce of 1,850 employees.

This 28-year journey from manufacturing site to innovation center demonstrates LG's confidence in Thai talent and the country's economic potential, positioning Thailand as a crucial hub for driving LG's business innovation in the global marketplace.

