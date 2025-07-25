LG Strengthens ESG Commitment with Aquatic Species Conservation

Bangkok, July 25, 2025 — LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. reinforces its commitment to sustainability by participating in the “Aquatic Animal Conservation Project,” hosted by Pluak Daeng Subdistrict Municipality at Nong Pla Lai Reservoir in Rayong Province. The initiative aims to conserve local aquatic resources, restore freshwater ecosystems, and promote biodiversity. LG employees joined in releasing freshwater species into the natural reservoir, reflecting strong collaboration between the public sector, private organizations, and local communities to maintain environmental balance.

This participation is part of LG’s long-term commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices under the vision of “Better Life for All.” LG drives ESG through its “3Cs” – Carbon Neutrality, Circularity, and Clean Technology – for a more sustainable planet, and “3Ds” – Decent Workplace, Diversity & Inclusion, and Design for All – for a better society.

Globally, LG targets carbon neutrality in production by 2030 and a transition to 100% renewable energy by 2050. In Thailand, LG has shown significant environmental progress in 2024, including a 17% increase in solar energy usage, a 6% reduction in GHG emissions per unit of production, and a 6.4% reduction in hazardous waste landfill.

With clear goals and continued actions, LG is committed to building a better future for people and the planet, embodying the “Life’s Good” philosophy not just as a brand promise but through meaningful actions at every level of the organization.