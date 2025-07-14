Bangkok, July 14, 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. or LG is advancing its home appliance subscription service business, LG Subscribe, to cover provinces throughout Thailand by launching LG Subscribe Complex Centers. The first three branches are opening in Chiang Mai Province, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, and Hat Yai District in Songkhla Province, in addition to the expansion of service areas which cover 33 provinces across all regions of Thailand. These expansions respond to consumer demand for LG Subscribe, which has surpassed 10,000 users within nine months since its launch in Thailand.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) said: "LG Subscribe has received excellent feedback from consumers thanks to our strengths including a wide range of premium home appliance products to choose from, flexible monthly subscription plans, and maintenance services from LG's trusted expert technicians. With the impressive milestone of over 10,000 users within just nine months of launch, we anticipate LG Subscribe in Thailand will mirror the remarkable success of its Korean counterpart. With this growth, we decided to expand our comprehensive service coverage nationwide, leading to the opening of LG Subscribe Complex Centers in three key areas: Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Songkhla, where LG Subscribe has received exceptionally positive consumer response. We intend to provide comprehensive and thorough service and care to our important LG customers, in line with our LG Subscribe’s slogan ‘LG has Everything, Good Product, Good Price, Good Care,’ through the opening of these service centers."

The LG Subscribe Complex Centers will function as one-stop service centers where consumers can experience LG's premium home appliances and receive consultation from well-trained sales staff and expert technicians. These professionals will provide guidance on arranging monthly subscription plans that best suit consumers' lifestyles and recommend promotions that maximize the value of subscribing to LG appliances. Beyond serving customers, the LG Subscribe Complex Centers will also serve as training centers for LG sales and service staff, as well as product testing centers, to prepare all LG employees to provide service and deliver the best possible experience to customers both present and future.

Beyond Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Hat Yai in Songkhla Province, LG plans to open more LG Subscribe Complex Centers in other provinces in the future, with the goal of establishing a total of 6 complex centers within 1 year. In addition to this goal, LG aims to expand its LG Subscribe store network from the current around 30 locations to 150 locations nationwide and reach more than 30,000 users by the end of the year. This is to achieve the goal of making LG Subscribe the top revenue-generating business within 3 years of launch, with annual sales of 100 million dollars.

Those interested in LG Subscribe can now experience the appliances and receive consultation from LG sales agent at LG Subscribe stores in Bangkok, metropolitan areas, and 33 provinces, including the LG Subscribe Complex Centers in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Songkhla. They are open Monday-Friday from 10:00 – 17:00 hrs. These three complex centers are located at

· The inner moat road (Thanon Rob Khu Mueang), a short distance before the iconic Chiang Mai Gate, Chiang Mai Province

· Mittraphap Road, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

· Nipatsongkroa 1 Road (near Big C Supercenter’s Klong Hae branch), Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province.

For more details about LG Subscribe, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/subscribe/ or contact the LG Information Center at 02-057-5757. Follow the latest news on Facebook fan page LG Global and Instagram lg_thailand.