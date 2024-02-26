About Cookies on This Site

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL ICE รุ่น ICE24M ขนาด 21,200 Btu Dual Inverter Compressor

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL ICE รุ่น ICE24M ขนาด 21,200 Btu Dual Inverter Compressor

ICE24M

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUALCOOL ICE รุ่น ICE24M ขนาด 21,200 Btu Dual Inverter Compressor

front view
รูปภาพแสดงเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีตัวกรองเบื้องต้นอยู่ด้านบน มีส่วนวงกลมขยายที่แสดงให้เห็นว่ามีการดักจับฝุ่นไว้ในตัวกรองขั้นต้น อ่าน Pre-Filter ด้านซ้ายบน

Pre-Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่เนื่องจากเป็นด่านชั้นแรก

ฝุ่นละอองแสดงให้เห็นผ่านด้านนอกของเครื่องที่มองไม่เห็น ฝุ่นละอองและเศษผงถูกดักจับก่อนที่อากาศจะไหลออก อ่าน Fine Dust Filter ในด้านมุมบนซ้าย
FineDust Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาด

กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดและบริสุทธิ์
เป่าลมภายในเครื่อง เพื่อลดความชื้น และกำจัดฝุ่น ด้วยระบบ Auto Cleaning จะกำจัดและทำความสะอาดเครื่อง ตามที่แสดงให้เห็นด้วยแสงไฟที่สว่างภายใน อ่าน Auto Cleaning ในด้านมุมบนซ้าย
Auto Cleaning

การทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ

ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง

เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ

ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน หลับสบายเด้วยเสียงแอร์ที่เบาแบบไม่รู้สึก

Volt Care ปลอดภัยจากความผันผวนของแรงดันไฟฟ้า

ด้วยแผงวงจร PCB ที่ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชากที่แรงด้นไฟที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นถึง 450 โวลต์ ซึ่งมากกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยโดยทั่วไปของเครื่องปรับอากาศประมาณ 14%*

*เงื่อนไขการทดสอบ: การทดสอบภายในของแอลจี 450 V withstand spike.

คอมเพรสเซอร์ DUAL Inverter รับประกัน 10 ปีเต็ม

คอมเพรสเซอร์ DUAL Inverter รับประกัน 10 ปีเต็ม

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ของเครื่องปรับอากาศนานถึง 10 ปี ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสบายใจได้ว่าจะได้รับการคุ้มครอง อย่างยาวนานตลอดอายุการใช้งาน
Gold Fin™

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

ice24m

คุณลักษณะเด่น

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ติดผนัง

ระดับพลังงาน

No Star

ยูวี นาโน

ไม่ระบุ

สเปคทั้งหมด

ทำความเย็น

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ขึ้นและลง)

มี(6 ระดับ)

4 ทิศทาง

ขึ้น-ลง

การควบคุมทิศทางกระแสลม (ซ้ายและขวา)

ไม่ระบุ

อากาศสบาย

ใช่

ความเร็วพัดลม

6 ระดับ

กำลังในการทำความเย็น

ใช่

การฟอกอากาศ

แสดงผลการฟอกอากาศ

ไม่ระบุ

เซ็นเซอร์ PM 1.0

ไม่ระบุ

บาร์โค้ด

บาร์โค้ด

8851434637087

การทำตามข้อกำหนด

เดือนที่เปิดตัว (YYYY-MM)

2024-01

ผู้ผลิต (ผู้นำเข้า)

LG Electronics

ชื่อรุ่นผลิตภัณฑ์

S3-Q24K2QWM

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์ & ชื่อรุ่น

Single Split Wall Mount / S3-Q24K2QWM

ความสะดวก

ลดการรบกวนและปรับอุณภูมิ เพื่อให้การนอนหลับสบายทั้งคืน

ไม่ระบุ

รีสตาร์ทอัตโนมัติ

ใช่

โหมดพัดลม

ใช่

แจ้งเตือนทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรอง

ไม่ระบุ

สวิตช์ปุ่มเปิดหน้าเครื่อง

ใช่

การตรวจจับการเคลื่อนไหวของคน

ไม่ระบุ

เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

ไม่ระบุ

เปิด/ปิดการทำงานอัตโนมัติ(24 ชม.)

ใช่

รีโมทคอนโทรล

ใช่

การทำงานอัตโนมัติ

ไม่ระบุ

การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

คู่มืออัจฉริยะ

ไม่ระบุ

การทำงานที่มีความเสถียร

ไม่ระบุ

การควบคุมด้วยเสียง (อุปกรณ์ภายนอก)

ไม่ระบุ

การลดความชื้น

เซ็นเซอร์ตรวจความชื้น

ไม่ระบุ

การลดความชื้น

ใช่

การออกแบบ

สี(ตัวเครื่อง)

สีขาว

สี(ช่องลมบานสวิง)

ดำ

จอแสดงผล

LED

การประหยัดพลังงาน

ระดับพลังงาน

No Star

การควบคุมพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

ใช่

Dry Contact

ไม่ระบุ

จอแสดงผลพลังงาน

ไม่ระบุ

การตรวจสอบพลังงาน

ใช่

การประหยัดพลังงาน(ทำความเย็น)

ไม่ระบุ

ICA (ควบคุมกระแสไฟ)

ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรอง

แผ่นกรองป้องกันสารก่อภูมิแพ้

ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรองขนาดเล็กป้องกันแบคทีเรีย

ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรองฝุ่น

ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรองฝุ่นละเอียด

ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรองขนาดเล็ก

ไม่ระบุ

แผ่นกรองขั้นต้น

ใช่

ทั่วไป

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

998 x 345 x 210

กำลังทำความเย็นสูงสุด(วัตต์)

6448

กำลังทำความเย็นที่กำหนด/ต่ำสุด(วัตต์)

6200 / 1026

การใช้พลังงานสำหรับการทำความเย็นที่กำหนด/ต่ำสุด(วัตต์)

2060 / 270

ขนาดพื้นที่ ทำความเย็นโดยประมาณ (ตาราง ฟุต)

N/A

ขนาดพื้นที่ ทำความร้อนโดยประมาณ (ตาราง ฟุต)

N/A

กำลังทำความร้อนสูงสุด(วัตต์)

N/A

กำลังทำความร้อนที่กำหนด/ต่ำสุด(วัตต์)

N/A

การใช้พลังงานสำหรับการทำความร้อนที่กำหนด/ต่ำสุด(วัตต์)

N/A

ระบบแอร์ HVAC

ใบรับรองจากต้นทาง

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร(กก.)

10.8

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายในอาคาร(ปอนด์)

23.8

ขนาดตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร_กว้างxสูงxลึก(มม.)

870 x 650 x 330

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร(กก.)

36.7

น้ำหนักตัวเครื่องภายนอกอาคาร(ปอนด์)

80.9

ประเภทผลิตภัณฑ์

ติดผนัง

ประเภทสินค้า ย่อย

อินเวอร์เตอ

แรงดันไฟเข้าที่กำหนด(โวลต์, เฮิรตซ์)

220, 50

ประเภทสารทำความเย็น

R32

เสียง(ทำความเย็น) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

เสียง(ทำความร้อน) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

ทั่วโลก_อื่น ๆ

รุ่นควบคุม (พลังงาน)

ไม่ระบุ

การทำความร้อน

กำลังในการทำความร้อน

ไม่ระบุ

ความสะอาด

ไล่ความชื้นในแผงคอยล์เย็นอัตโนมัติ

ใช่

ยูวี นาโน

ไม่ระบุ

ยูนิตภายนอก

ชื่อรุ่นยูนิตภายนอก

S3UQ24K2QWM

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

