บ้านอัจฉริยะ เพื่อการใช้ชีวิตที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

ใช้ชีวิตของคุณได้เต็มที่ ด้วยโซลูชัน LG AI Home ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อดูแลและใส่ใจทุกคนในบ้าน เปลี่ยนบ้านให้สะดวกสบายและน่าอยู่ยิ่งขึ้นด้วย LG Affectionate Intelligence ที่ช่วยลดความกังวล ให้คุณใช้ชีวิตได้อย่างเป็นธรรมชาติและมีความสุขในแบบของตัวเอง

บ้านอัจฉริยะ เพื่อการใช้ชีวิตที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ชมวิดีโอ

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence


อะไรที่ทำให้บ้านเป็นมากกว่าบ้าน

การออกแบบสามารถสะท้อนความเป็นตัวคุณได้อย่างไร

สภาพแวดล้อมช่วยให้คุณผ่อนคลายและเติมพลังได้อย่างไร

ความทรงจำในทุกมุมบ้านเติมเต็มความอบอุ่นได้อย่างไร

 

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีจาก LG และ LG Affectionate Intelligence

ที่เข้าใจและเรียนรู้วิถีชีวิตของคุณทั้งด้านกายภาพและอารมณ์

เพื่อให้บ้านไม่ใช่แค่ที่พักอาศัย แต่เป็นสถานที่ที่ทำให้คุณสัมผัสความสุขได้อย่างเต็มที่ 'บ้านที่สร้างความสุขได้ทุกวัน'

LG OLED

The AI button on the LG AI Magic Remote is highlighted, with the features AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard introduced above it.

ทีวี LG AI รุ่นใหม่ อัจฉริยะกว่า เพื่อคุณโดยเฉพาะ

ยกระดับประสบการทีวี LG AI ด้วย AI Magic Remote และปุ่ม AI เฉพาะตัว พร้อมเรียนรู้ ปรับตัว และเข้าใจคุณ เพื่อมอบความบันเทิงที่เหนือกว่า เพียงนั่งผ่อนคลาย แล้วดื่มด่ำไปกับทุกช่วงเวลา

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ AI ของคุณด้วย AI Magic Remote

ควบคุมทีวีได้ง่ายดายด้วย AI Magic Remote ที่มาพร้อมปุ่ม AI เฉพาะตัว ไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์เสริมเพิ่มเติม ฟังก์ชัน Click, Drag และ Drop ที่เรียบง่ายแต่ทรงพลัง ช่วยให้การใช้งาน webOS เป็นเรื่องง่ายและลื่นไหลกว่าที่เคย

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

AI Voice ID พร้อม My Profile ที่เชื่อมต่อกับคุณ

LG AI Voice ID สามารถจดจำเอกลักษณ์เสียงของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน และมอบคำแนะนำเฉพาะตัวทันทีที่คุณเปิดทีวีและสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ค้นหาสิ่งที่คุณต้องการได้ทันทีด้วย AI Search บนรีโมทของคุณ

เพียงพูดกับรีโมท ทีวีของคุณจะค้นหาสิ่งที่ต้องการได้ทันที ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI ที่จดจำเสียงและแนะนำผลลัพธ์ที่ตรงกับความต้องการ พร้อมข้อมูลและคำแนะนำจาก Microsoft Copilot เพื่อความสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

แก้ไขคำขอของคุณได้ทันทีด้วย AI Chatbot

ให้ AI Chatbot ของคุณช่วยตอบสนองและแก้ไขคำขอของคุณได้ทันที เพียงแค่พูดกับทีวีของคุณ ทีวีจะเข้าใจความต้องการและตอบสนองตามที่คุณต้องการอย่างรวดเร็ว

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

เพลิดเพลินกับคำแนะนำส่วนตัวด้วย AI Concierge

เพียงกดปุ่ม AI บนรีโมตหนึ่งครั้ง คุณจะได้รับคำแนะนำและคีย์เวิร์ดที่ปรับแต่งตามประวัติการค้นหาและการรับชมของคุณจาก AI Concierge

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

LG WashTower

smart home kv

ซักผ้าง่ายขึ้นทุกครั้ง

เทคโนโลยี AI DD™ จาก LG ช่วยให้การซักง่ายขึ้นเพียงแค่กดปุ่ม ด้วยการตรวจจับขนาดผ้าและประเภทเนื้อผ้าเพื่อเลือกโปรแกรมการซักอย่างเหมาะสม ทำให้คุณไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องการซักอีกต่อไป

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ฟังก์ชัน AI Wash

เลือกโปรแกรมการซักให้เหมาะสมกับประเภทผ้า ช่วยถนอมผ้าอย่างประสิทธิภาพ ประหยัดพลังงาน และรักษาความนุ่มนวลของผ้าได้ดียิ่งขึ้น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ฟังก์ชัน LG AI Washing machine

กว่า 26 ปีที่เครื่องซักผ้า LG ได้ก้าวข้ามขอบเขตของนวัตกรรม สัมผัสประสบการณ์การซักผ้าในอนาคตที่ AI เข้ามาช่วยให้การซักผ้าง่ายขึ้น ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

LG xboom

สมาร์ทโฮม KV

โอบล้อมทุกมิติด้วยเสียงและแสงที่ปรับแต่งด้วย LG AI

ผสานดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยเข้ากับพลังเสียงอันเหนือระดับ มอบประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงที่เต็มอิ่มตลอดทั้งวัน

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ฟังก์ชัน AI Sound

AI ปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับทุกแนวเพลง ไม่ว่าจะเลือกโหมดจังหวะ ทำนอง หรือเน้นเสียงร้อง หรือให้ AI วิเคราะห์และปรับโหมดที่เหมาะสมที่สุดโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อมอบคุณภาพเสียงที่ลงตัวในทุกมิติ

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ฟังก์ชัน AI Calibration

ปรับแต่งเสียงอัจฉริยะให้สอดคล้องกับสภาพแวดล้อม AI วิเคราะห์ขนาดและลักษณะของพื้นที่ เพื่อมอบพลังเสียงที่สมดุล คมชัด และเต็มอรรถรส ไม่ว่าพื้นที่กว้างขวางหรือห้องขนาดเล็ก

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ฟังก์ชัน AI Lighting

AI ปรับแสงให้สอดคล้องกับแนวเพลง เลือกโหมด Ambient, Party หรือ Voice เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศที่ต้องการ และแสดงสถานะของลำโพงผ่านแสงอัจฉริยะ

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

LG CordZero™

smart home kv

ผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะในบ้าน

หุ่นยนต์ดูดฝุ่น LG CordZero™ All-in-one  – โซลูชันการทำความสะอาดครบวงจรที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกมุมของบ้าน พร้อมฟังก์ชันระบบขจัดฝุ่นอัตโนมัติ ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับอิสรภาพจากการทำงานบ้านได้อย่างแท้จริง

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

สำรวจทุกมุมของบ้าน พร้อมทำความสะอาดได้อย่างไร้ขีดจำกัดด้วยระบบนำทางอัจฉริยะ

เครื่องจะสร้างแผนที่เส้นทางที่เหมาะสมที่สุดด้วยเซนเซอร์ LiDAR พร้อมทำความสะอาดอย่างชาญฉลาด โดยสามารถตรวจจับและหลบหลีกสิ่งกีดขวางได้ด้วยกล้อง RGB และเซนเซอร์ 3 มิติ

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

LG StanbyME

smart home kv

*ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ยังไม่มีวางจำหน่าย

ตอบโจทย์ทุกมุมมองการรับชม

สวยงาม ใช้งานได้หลากหลาย และยืดหยุ่น – LG StanbyME หน้าจอสัมผัสอัจฉริยะไร้สาย ที่ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์ได้ในแบบของคุณ ทุกที่ทุกเวลา ทั้งเพื่อการทำงานหรือการพักผ่อน

ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เราคัดสรรสำหรับคุณ

21/16 Kg LG WashTower™ with Center Control

OLED TV’s

ในสํานักงานที่กว้างขวางภายในอาคารที่มีผนังกระจกสูงจากพื้นจรดเพดานผู้คนจะนั่งอยู่ที่โต๊ะทํางานและมองเห็นเครื่องปรับอากาศและเครื่องฟอกอากาศระบบ LG ได้

ผลงานที่ยอดเยี่ยม เริ่มต้นจากสภาพแวดล้อมที่ใช่

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ LG Affectionate Intelligence ที่จะช่วยให้การทำงานของคุณเต็มไปด้วยประสิทธิภาพและความสะดวกสบาย ด้วย LG AI ที่พร้อมสนับสนุนคุณในทุกการทำงาน ช่วยให้คุณทำงานได้ดีขึ้นในทุกวัน

ภายในรถที่มีคนสองคนนั่งอยู่ โลโก้ LG AI กําลังเรืองแสงบนหน้าจอ

ขับเคลื่อนสู่อนาคต

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ LG Affectionate Intelligence ที่จะทำให้คุณเชื่อมต่อได้ทุกที่ ไม่ว่าจะที่บ้าน ที่ทำงาน หรือขณะขับรถ LG AI จะเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ที่พร้อมใช้งานของคุณ ตรวจจับสภาพแวดล้อม และเข้าใจพฤติกรรมและอารมณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้ทุกการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

ผู้คนนั่งรอบโต๊ะยิ้ม และ LG ThinQ เปิดอยู่เหนือโต๊ะทางด้านซ้าย

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

*ภาพทั้งหมดใช้เพื่อประกอบการโฆษณาเท่านั้น

*ความพร้อมใช้งานของฟีเจอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศและผลิตภัณฑ์

LG OLED

AI magic remote

*การออกแบบ ฟังก์ชัน และความพร้อมใช้งานของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้จะเป็นรุ่นเดียวกัน

*จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตสำหรับการใช้งาน

*ฟังก์ชันการรับรู้เสียง AI Voice Recognition จะให้บริการเฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาท้องถิ่น

 

AI Voice ID

*การแสดงผลอาจถูกจำกัดหรือแตกต่างขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

*การรองรับ Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ โดยสามารถใช้งานได้กับทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่ออกจำหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป

*Voice ID รองรับการใช้งานกับ LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games และ PPW

 

AI Search

*AI Search ใช้งานได้กับทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่ออกจำหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป

*ในสหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลี ใช้โมเดล LLM

 

AI Chatbot

**จำเป็นต้องมีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตสำหรับการใช้งาน

*AI Chatbot สามารถใช้งานได้ในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาท้องถิ่น

*สามารถเชื่อมโยง AI Chatbot กับบริการลูกค้าและข้อมูลติดต่อบนมือถือได้

 

AI Concierge

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค

*เมนูที่แสดงอาจมีความแตกต่างจากช่วงเวลาการเปิดตัว

*คำแนะนำคีย์เวิร์ดจะมีการปรับเปลี่ยนตามแอปและเวลาของวัน

LG WashTower

*ทดสอบโดย Intertek ในเดือนพฤศจิกายน 2023 โหมด AI Wash ได้รับการทดสอบแล้วว่าช่วยดูแลผ้าได้ดียิ่งขึ้นและลดการใช้พลังงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับโหมด Cotton ในการซักผ้าผสมเนื้อนุ่มน้ำหนัก 3 กก. (เช่น เสื้อเชิ้ต เสื้อเชิ้ตแขนยาว เสื้อยืดฟังก์ชัน กระโปรงชีฟอง กางเกงขาสั้นโพลี ฯลฯ) (F4X7VYP15) ทั้งนี้ ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับน้ำหนักและประเภทของผ้า รวมถึงปัจจัยอื่นๆ AI sensing จะทำงานเมื่อปริมาณซักต่ำกว่า 3 กก. และจะไม่ทำงานเมื่อเลือกใช้ฟังก์ชัน Steam โหมด AI Wash ควรใช้กับผ้าที่มีคุณสมบัติใกล้เคียงกัน (ไม่สามารถตรวจจับผ้าทุกประเภท) และควรใช้ผงซักฟอกที่เหมาะสมเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุด

LG StanbyME

*ความสูง: ปรับได้ระหว่าง 1,265 มม.~1,065 มม. (ขึ้นอยู่กับการตั้งค่าหน้าจอแนวนอน)

*การหมุน: หมุนได้สูงสุด 180˚ (ตามเข็มนาฬิกา 90˚, ทวนเข็มนาฬิกา 90˚)

*การปรับมุม (Swivel): หมุนซ้าย-ขวาได้รวม 130˚ (ซ้าย 65˚, ขวา 65˚)

 

การเอียง (Tilt): ปรับก้มเงยได้ (ไปข้างหน้า 25˚, ไปด้านหลัง 25˚)

 

โหมดหน้าจอแนวตั้ง: อาจไม่รองรับการใช้งานกับแอปพลิเคชันทั้งหมด และประสิทธิภาพการทำงานอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับแต่ละแอป

 

การเชื่อมต่อ: StanbyME ต้องเชื่อมต่อกับเครือข่ายไร้สายเพื่อรองรับบริการสตรีมมิ่ง

 

ระบบปฏิบัติการ: ใช้แพลตฟอร์ม webOS (ไม่รองรับ Google Play Store หรือ Apple Store)

 

การสัมผัสหน้าจอ: รองรับการใช้งานแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปพลิเคชัน บางแอปอาจไม่รองรับการควบคุมด้วยระบบสัมผัส

 

การควบคุม: แอปที่ไม่รองรับการสัมผัสสามารถควบคุมผ่านรีโมตคอนโทรลที่มาพร้อมอุปกรณ์

 

รีโมตคอนโทรล: รองรับการใช้งานเฉพาะกับผลิตภัณฑ์ StanbyME เท่านั้น

 

ฟังก์ชัน NFC: ใช้งานได้เมื่อติดตั้งแอป ThinQ บนอุปกรณ์มือถือและเชื่อมต่อกับ StanbyME ผ่าน Wi-Fi (การรองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นของอุปกรณ์)

 

การแชร์หน้าจอ (Mirroring): รองรับเฉพาะอุปกรณ์ Android (ไม่รองรับ iOS และ macOS)

 

เงื่อนไขการเชื่อมต่อ: อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมเครือข่ายของผู้ใช้

 

ประสิทธิภาพการแชร์หน้าจอ: วิธีการเชื่อมต่อและคุณภาพของภาพอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามผู้ผลิตและสเปกของอุปกรณ์มือถือ