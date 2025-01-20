We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ขับเคลื่อนสู่อนาคต
สัมผัสประสบการณ์ LG Affectionate Intelligence ที่จะทำให้คุณเชื่อมต่อได้ทุกที่ ไม่ว่าจะที่บ้าน ที่ทำงาน หรือขณะขับรถ LG AI จะเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ที่พร้อมใช้งานของคุณ ตรวจจับสภาพแวดล้อม และเข้าใจพฤติกรรมและอารมณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้ทุกการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น