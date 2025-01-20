Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ขับเคลื่อนสู่อนาคต

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ LG Affectionate Intelligence ที่จะทำให้คุณเชื่อมต่อได้ทุกที่ ไม่ว่าจะที่บ้าน ที่ทำงาน หรือขณะขับรถ LG AI จะเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ที่พร้อมใช้งานของคุณ ตรวจจับสภาพแวดล้อม และเข้าใจพฤติกรรมและอารมณ์ของคุณ เพื่อให้ทุกการเคลื่อนไหวของคุณสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

ขับเคลื่อนสู่อนาคต ชมวิดีโอ

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การขับขี่แบบใหม่กับ LG Digital Cockpit ด้วยการดูแลอย่างใส่ใจและโซลูชัน AI ที่ปรับให้เหมาะสมกับคุณ พร้อมเสริมความปลอดภัยและความสะดวกสบายในทุกการเดินทาง

smart home kv

ความรู้สึกที่ดีกว่าในการขับขี่

การปรับแต่งที่เหมาะกับผู้ใช้

ปรับการตั้งค่าที่นั่งอัตโนมัติ แนะนำเนื้อหาที่ชื่นชอบ และให้บริการที่จำเป็นตามอารมณ์ของผู้ขับขี่ผ่านระบบ Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS) เพื่อให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์การขับขี่ที่ดีที่สุด

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ระบบความปลอดภัย

ตรวจจับสถานะหรือพฤติกรรมที่อันตราย เช่น การง่วงนอน การถูกรบกวน และการไม่คาดเข็มขัดนิรภัย ช่วยให้การเดินทางของคุณปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยการตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็วในกรณีฉุกเฉิน

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

ประสบการณ์การใช้งาน HMI ในรถยนต์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI

เพิ่มประสบการณ์การขับขี่ที่แม่นยำและสะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น ด้วย AI แบบหลายมิติ ที่ใช้การสัมผัส เสียง และการมอง เพื่อให้คุณขับขี่ได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพ

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

LG vehicle solution's Digital Cockpit.

กลุ่มธุรกิจโซลูชันยานยนต์
ขับเคลื่อนอนาคตการขับขี่อย่างยั่งยืน

กลุ่มธุรกิจโซลูชันยานยนต์<br> ขับเคลื่อนอนาคตการขับขี่อย่างยั่งยืน ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

