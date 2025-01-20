Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C

27U631A-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C

()
  • มุมมองด้านหน้า Monitor รุ่น 27U631A-B
  • -มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศา
  • +มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศา
  • +มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศาของหน้าจอที่เคลื่อนไหวเพื่อปรับเอียง
  • มุมมองด้านข้าง
  • มุมมองด้านหลัง
  • มุมมองมุมมองด้านหลัง
  • มุมมองด้านข้างของหน้าจอที่เคลื่อนไหวเพื่อปรับเอียง
  • มุมมองด้านบน
  • มุมมองด้านหลังแบบใกล้ชิด
  • มุมมองระยะใกล้ของพอร์ต
  • LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
  • LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
  • LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
  • LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
มุมมองด้านหน้า Monitor รุ่น 27U631A-B
-มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศา
+มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศา
+มุมมองด้านข้าง 15 องศาของหน้าจอที่เคลื่อนไหวเพื่อปรับเอียง
มุมมองด้านข้าง
มุมมองด้านหลัง
มุมมองมุมมองด้านหลัง
มุมมองด้านข้างของหน้าจอที่เคลื่อนไหวเพื่อปรับเอียง
มุมมองด้านบน
มุมมองด้านหลังแบบใกล้ชิด
มุมมองระยะใกล้ของพอร์ต
LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B
LG จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG 27" QHD IPS รุ่น 27U631A-B พร้อม USB-C, 27U631A-B

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • 27-inch QHD IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • ขาตั้งแบบปรับ ความสูง
  • LG Switch app
เพิ่มเติม

จอแสดงผล IPS QHD ขนาด 27 นิ้ว

สีสันสดใสในมุมกว้าง

จอภาพ LG QHD (2560 x 1440) พร้อมเทคโนโลยี IPS ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสม่ำเสมอ สามารถให้สีที่สดใสและช่วยให้ผู้ใช้ดูหน้าจอในมุมกว้าง

บนโต๊ะมีจอภาพ IPS QHD ที่แสดงงานเอกสาร ถัดจากจอภาพมีที่ใส่ดินสอ ไดอารี่ ปากกา คีย์บอร์ด เมาส์ และแก้วน้ำ

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

จอแสดงผล

27” QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

sRGB 99% (ประเภท)

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

การใช้งาน

USB-C (PD 15W)

แอพ LG Switch

ความสะดวก

ขาตั้งตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

โหมดผู้อ่านและการสั่นไหวที่ปลอดภัย

ความถี่ 100Hz อันรวดเร็วช่วยให้โหลดเฟรมได้อย่างราบรื่นในโปรแกรมต่างๆ

อัตราการรีเฟรช 100Hz

ภาพที่ลื่นไหล
ขั้นตอนการทำงานที่ราบรื่น

100Hz ที่รวดเร็วช่วยให้การโหลดเฟรมในโปรแกรมต่างๆ ราบรื่น นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่สมจริงโดยลดการกระตุกของหน้าจอและภาพเบลอจากการเคลื่อนไหว

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คุณสมบัติอัตราการรีเฟรชอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะพีซีของผู้ใช้

IPS พร้อม sRGB 99% (ประเภท)

สีสันที่แท้จริงและมุมมองที่กว้าง

จอแสดงผล IPS ของเรานำเสนอมุมมองที่กว้างและครอบคลุมสเปกตรัม sRGB ถึง 99% ให้ความแม่นยำของสีที่ไร้ที่ติ

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

USB-C

พอร์ตเดียวที่สามารถตอบสนองความต้องการของคุณ

เชื่อมต่อแล็ปท็อปของคุณเข้ากับจอภาพด้วยสาย USB-C** เพื่อการจ่ายพลังงานและการเชื่อมต่อจอแสดงผลสูงสุด 15W

แสดงภาพสัญลักษณ์

จอแสดงผล

ภาพสัญลักษณ์การจ่ายพลังงาน

การจ่ายพลังงาน(สูงสุด 15 วัตต์)

รูปภาพของแล็ปท็อปและจอภาพที่เชื่อมต่อด้วยสาย USB-C เส้นเดียว

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

**เพื่อให้ทำงานได้อย่างถูกต้อง ต้องใช้สาย USB-C เพื่อเชื่อมต่อพอร์ต USB-C เข้ากับจอภาพ สายเคเบิล USB-C ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ (จำหน่ายแยกต่างหาก)

เน้นความสบายตา

โหมดผู้อ่าน

โหมดผู้อ่านจะปรับอุณหภูมิสีและความสว่าง สนับสนุนประสบการณ์การรับชมที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอ่านบนจอภาพ

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe ช่วยลดการกะพริบที่มองไม่เห็นบนหน้าจอ ทำให้มองเห็นได้สบายตา

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*คุณสมบัติข้างต้นอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขการใช้งานจริงที่ผู้ใช้ใช้งาน

เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่ราบรื่น

การซิงค์แอคชั่นแบบไดนามิก

ลดความล่าช้าในการป้อนข้อมูลด้วย Dynamic Action Sync นักเล่นเกมสามารถจับช่วงเวลาสำคัญแบบเรียลไทม์และตอบสนองได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์ตรวจจับพลซุ่มยิงที่ซุ่มซ่อนอยู่ในมุมที่มืดที่สุด และควบคุมทิศทางการระเบิดของแฟลชได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

แอพ LG Switch

สลับอย่างรวดเร็ว

แอพ LG Switch ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพจอภาพให้เหมาะกับงานและชีวิตของคุณ คุณสามารถแบ่งจอแสดงผลทั้งหมดได้สูงสุด 6 จอ เปลี่ยนดีไซน์ธีม หรือแม้แต่เปิดแพลตฟอร์มแฮงเอาท์วิดีโอด้วยปุ่มลัดที่แมปไว้

*รูปภาพได้รับการจำลองเพื่อเพิ่มความเข้าใจในฟีเจอร์ และอาจแตกต่างจากประสบการณ์การใช้งานจริง

*หากต้องการดาวน์โหลดแอป LG Switch เวอร์ชันล่าสุด โปรดไปที่ LG.com

มีจอภาพ QHD พร้อมขาตั้งแบบบางพิเศษวางอยู่บนโต๊ะ พร้อมด้วยที่ใส่ดินสอ แว่นตา คีย์บอร์ด และเมาส์วางอยู่ข้างๆ

ขาตั้งเพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษ

ใช้โต๊ะของคุณอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ขาตั้งเพรียวบางเป็นพิเศษช่วยลดการใช้พื้นที่โต๊ะ ช่วยให้คุณใช้พื้นที่ทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

*ความหนาของขาตั้ง: 2.5 มม

*คีย์บอร์ดและเมาส์ไม่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ

การออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์

ทางออกที่ง่ายและสะดวกสบาย

ด้วยขอบจอที่เพรียวบางทั้งสามด้านและขาตั้งที่โฉบเฉี่ยว จอภาพ QHD ของเราช่วยให้คุณสร้างพื้นที่ทำงานในอุดมคติด้วยการปรับเอียงที่สะดวก

ภาพแสดงขอบจอบางทั้งสามด้าน ขาตั้งอันทันสมัย ​​พอร์ตต่างๆ และมุมมองเอียงของจอภาพ

*มุมเอียง: -5~20°

อะไรอยู่ในกล่อง

1. ตัวขาตั้ง 2. ฐานขาตั้ง 3. สกรู 4. อะแดปเตอร์เพาเวอร์ 5. สายไฟ 6. สาย HDMI 7. คู่มือการติดตั้ง

ขาตั้ง ฐานขาตั้ง สกรู อะแดปเตอร์ไฟฟ้า รหัสไฟฟ้า สาย HDMI และคู่มือการติดตั้งในกล่อง

*รูปภาพของผลิตภัณฑ์มีไว้เพื่อเป็นตัวอย่างเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

* ขนาดและการออกแบบของอะแดปเตอร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับแต่ละประเทศ

*ความพร้อมของสายไฟอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับแต่ละประเทศ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สำหรับคุณ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา