We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
รับชมซีรีส์ วาไรตี้คุณภาพ และความบันเทิงอีกมากมาย ได้ที่ iQIYI บน LG Smart TV พร้อมรับส่วนลดสุดคุ้ม สูงสุดถึง 50% ตั้งแต่วันที่ 11 พ.ย. 67 ถึง 2 ธ.ค. 67
• ส่วนลด 50% สำหรับสมาชิก Premium VIP รายปี (พิเศษ 999 บาท จากปกติ 2,000 บาท)
• ส่วนลด 40% สำหรับสมาชิก Standard VIP รายปี (พิเศษ 699 บาท จากปกติ 1,200 บาท)
เตรียมพบกับ Starlight Boys วาไรตี้สุดเข้มข้นที่เฟ้นหาสุดยอดบอยแบรนด์ระดับโลก มาร่วมส่งกำลังใจให้หนุ่ม ๆ ทั้ง 69 คน และหนุ่มไทยทั้ง 6 คน ได้แล้ววันนี้
ที่แอปพลิเคชัน iQIYI บน LG Smart TV ร่วมเชียร์และส่งกำลังให้หนุ่ม ๆ ในดวงใจของคุณได้เดบิวต์ไปด้วยกัน
*สำหรับ LG Smart TV รุ่นปี 2017 - 2024 (webOS3.5 ขึ้นไป)
*เงื่อนไขเป็นไปตามที่บริษัท ฯ กำหนด
เพิ่มไปยังรถเข็นของคุณเรียบร้อยแล้ว
บันทึกการแจ้งเตือนมีสินค้าในสต็อค