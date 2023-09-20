LG Sound Bar พลังเสียง 500 วัตต์ 4.1.2 Ch. MERIDIAN, รองรับ Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

About Cookies on This Site

SL9Y

soundbar_SL9Y

ดีไซน์เพรียวบาง ติดตั้งบนผนัง

LG Sound Bar SL9YG รองรับการติดตั้งทั้งแบบใช้ขาตั้งและแบบติดตั้งบนผนัง ดังนั้นจึงสอดรับกับทุกดีไซน์การตกแต่งภายใน ถ้าคุณติดตั้ง SL9Y ไว้บนผนัง เครื่องก็จะตรวจสอบแนวการวางที่เปลี่ยนไป และปรับเปลี่ยนโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อปรับปรุงสนามเสียงให้เหมาะสม

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับดีไซน์เพรียวบาง ติดตั้งบนผนังของ SL9YG และระบบเสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำ ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำของ Meridian.
CAV-SoundBar-SL9YG-01-Slim-Wall-Mountable-Design-Desktop-sub

มอบเสียงที่มีมิติเพื่อความดื่มด่ำ

LG Sound Bar SL9Y เป็นไปตามมาตรฐาน Dolby Atmos และ DTS:X มอบความดื่มด่ำอย่างแท้จริงในภาพยนตร์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ ด้วยดีไซน์ที่เหนือชั้นของ SL9Y โหมดขาตั้งรองรับ 4.1.2ch Dolby Atmos ด้วยลำโพง up-firing ขณะที่โหมดติดตั้งบนผนังรองรับ 4.1.2ch Dolby Atmos ด้วยลำโพง down-firing

เทคโนโลยี MERIDIAN เพื่อเสียงที่โดดเด่น

LG Sound Bar SL9YG ประกอบด้วยเทคโนโลยีการประมวลผลสัญญาณดิจิตอลที่ก้าวล้ำของ Meridian ซึ่งสร้างระดับขั้นของเสียงที่กว้างและยกระดับเสียงให้เทียบเท่ากับระดับหู

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

มาตรฐานใหม่ของการรับฟังเสียง สามารถขับเสียงแบบ Hi-res ได้สูงสุดที่ระดับ 24bit / 192kHz High Resolution Audio

เสียงคุณภาพระดับสตูดิโอสำหรับทุกคน

เสียง 24 บิตประกอบด้วยข้อมูลมากกว่าเสียงที่มีคุณภาพต่ำกว่า และเป็นมาตรฐานสำหรับเพลงความละเอียดสูง ฟีเจอร์นี้แปลงเสียงที่มีความละเอียดต่ำกว่าให้กลายเป็นรูปแบบความละเอียดสูง 24 บิตเพื่อประสบการณ์การรับฟังระดับพรีเมียม.

Alt text

Works with Google Assistant

ควบคุม LG Sound Bar ได้ด้วย LG WK7 หรือ Google Speaker รุ่นอื่นๆ

*Google และเครื่องหมายและโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.
*รูปใช้เพื่อการโฆษณาเท่านั้น สินค้าจริงอาจแตกต่างกันในแต่ละประเทศ
*This Photo is for Advertising. Real product set can be different in each Country

วิดีโอ 4K พร้อมด้วยเสียงความละเอียดสูง

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่รองรับวิดีโอ 4K HDR และ Dolby Vision ได้อย่างราบรื่น LG Sound Bar SL9Y นำเสนอประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สมบูรณ์แบบ

*รูปใช้เพื่อการโฆษณาเท่านั้น สินค้าจริงอาจแตกต่างกันในแต่ละประเทศ
*This Photo is for Advertising. Real product set can be different in each Country

Chromecast แบบในตัว

สตรีมเพลงที่คุณชื่นชอบด้วย Chromecast แบบในตัว เพียงแค่เปิดแอพที่รองรับ cast อย่างเช่น Spotify แตะปุ่ม cast และ LG Sound Bar SL9Y จะเล่นเพลงนั้นทันที

*อาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตและการสมัครบริการเสริม.
**Chromecast, Google Play และโลโก้ Google Play เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.

เชื่อมต่อและอัพเกรดเป็นระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

อัพเกรด LG Sound Bar SL9Y อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วย SPK8-S ที่เป็นอุปกรณ์เสริม ลำโพงไร้สายด้านหลังเพิ่มเติมแชนเนลเสียงสองแชนเนล เพื่อเพิ่มพลังเสียงถึง 140 วัตต์ เพลิดเพลินกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางที่ทรงพลังอย่างเหนือชั้น

ลำโพงหลัง SPK8-S ยกระดับระบบเสียงของคุณด้วยลำโพง 70 วัตต์สองตัว และเครื่องรับสัญญาณ แชนเนลเสียงเพิ่มเติมสองแชนเนลจะเพิ่มพลังเสียง ดึงดูดผู้ฟังอย่างต่อเนื่อง.

Alt text

*ลำโพงด้านหลังเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับตัวรับสัญญาณไร้สาย แต่ไม่ได้แสดงให้เห็นในภาพ

การเชื่อมต่ออเนกประสงค์

LG Sound Bar SL9Y มีช่องเชื่อมต่อหลากหลาย พร้อมตัวเลือกที่เพิ่มความสะดวก เช่น HDMI, Optical และ Bluetooth®
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm-Main (w/ foot ) mm

1220 x 57 x 145

Size (W x H x D) mm-Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

Net Weight (Kg)-Main

6.3Kg

Net Weight (Kg)-Subwoofer

7.8Kg

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

1286 x 284 x 467

Gross Weight (Kg)

18.2Kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

4.1.2ch

Output Power (THD 10%)-Total

500W

Output Power (THD 10%)-Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

Audio DAC-24bit/192kHz

Yes

SPEAKER

Main-Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Silk Dome

Main-Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Top-Woofer Unit

2.5"

Subwoofer-Woofer Unit

7inch

NETWORK

WiFi Band Width-2.4G / 5G

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

General-Audio Input-Aux In (3.5Ø)

No

General-Optical

Yes(1)

General-HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)-In / Out

No

General-HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through-In / Out

Yes(1) / Yes(1)

General-USB

Yes

Wireless-Bluetooth

5.0

Wireless-Bluetooth Codec(SBC / AAC)

Yes / No

Wireless-Ethernet port

No

Wireless-WiFi

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

SOUND MODE

Hi-Res Audio-Sampling-24bit/192kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio-Sampling-24bit/96kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio-Upbit/upsampling to-24bit/192kHz

Yes

Hi-Res Audio-Upbit/upsampling to-24bit/96kHz

No

Google Multi Zone-Group Play Mode (one source --> multi speaker)

Yes

Sound Effect-ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)

Yes

Sound Effect-Standard

Yes

Sound Effect-Music

Yes

Sound Effect-Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Sound Effect-Movie (TBD : Dolby Surround)

Yes

Sound Effect-Dolby ATMOS

Yes

Sound Effect-DTS:X

Yes

Sound Effect-DTS Virtual:X

Yes

Tone control-User EQ (RCU / App)

Yes / Yes

Night Time-On/Off (RCU / App)

No / Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App-iOS / Android OS

Yes / Yes

Smart Phone File Playback

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant-Controllee

Yes

NSU(Network Software Update)

Yes

Control with your TV Remote-Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync-Bluetooth (LG TV)

No

Sound Sync-Optical

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Bluetooth Stand-By

No

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

Chromecast

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main-Power Consumption

60W

Subwoofer-Power Consumption

38W

