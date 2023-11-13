We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ลงทะเบียนสินค้าได้ประโยนช์อย่างไร?
11/13/2023
ลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
ลงทะเบียนง่ายๆ ใช้เวลาไม่ถึงนาที ก็สามารถ รับสิทธิสุดพิเศษสำหรับคุณมากมาย
- การเข้ารับบริการต่างๆ ของ LG ได้เร็วขึ้น
- การนัดหมายขอเข้ารับบริการที่สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น
- ติดตาม ตรวจสอบสถานะงานซ่อมได้ง่ายกว่า
- รับข่าวสาร โปรโมชั่น สิทธิพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิกโดยเฉพาะ
เราพร้อมดูแลคุณไปตลอดอายุการใช้งาน เพื่อประสบการณ์สุดพิเศษลงทะเบียนได้เลยที่ LG.COM
