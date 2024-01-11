We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
แอลจีร่วมใจ สู้ภัยน้ำท่วม พื้นที่ภาคใต้
เฉพาะพี่น้องพื้นที่ภาคใต้
ด้วยความห่วงใยจากแอลจี ขอมอบสิทธิ ให้ลูกค้าผู้มีอุปการคุณที่เผชิญวิกฤตน้ำท่วมในพื้นที่ภาคใต้ ฟันฝ่าวิกฤตน้ำท่วมไปด้วยกัน ให้ทุกครัวเรือนที่ประสบภัยน้ำท่วมรับสิทธิ
ฟรี! ค่าแรงสำหรับการตรวจเช็คและซ่อมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแอลจีทุกรุ่น พร้อมรับส่วนลดค่าอะไหล่ทันที 50%
ตั้งแต่วันนี้ถึง 29 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567
- PREVIOUS
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/th/th/support/announcement/flooding2024.html isCopied
paste