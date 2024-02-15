We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
โปรโมชั่น Valentine's day
02/15/2024
มอบสิ่งดีๆให้คนที่คุณรัก ด้วยเสื้อผ้าที่สะอาด หอม สดชื่น กับโปรโมชั่นวันวาเลนไทน์ ส่วนลด 100 บาท สำหรับค่าบริการล้างเครื่องปรับอากาศ, 140 บาทสำหรับเครื่องซักผ้า วันนี้ถึง 18 กุมภาพันธ์ 2567 นี้
*แจ้งโค้ดส่วนลด # PM_VAL/0214 เพื่อรับส่วนลด
