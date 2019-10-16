We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 นิ้วก็มีบริการซ่อมที่บ้าน
10/16/2019
จอเสียติดต่อศูนย์บริการได้ทันที!!!
แจ้งอาการเสียแล้วรอที่บ้านได้เลย เพราะมีทีมบริการตรวจเช็คถึงบ้าน
*** เฉพาะจอขนาดตั้งแต่ 24 นิ้วขึ้นไป ติดต่อศูนย์บริการข้อมูลแอลจี โทร02-878-5757
