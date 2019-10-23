We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ประชาสัมพันธ์งานเทรนการติดตั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ วันที่ 29 ตุลาคม 2562
10/23/2019
ประชาสัมพันธ์งานอบรม
เรื่องการติดตั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศ วันที่ 29 ตุลาคม 2562
ให้แก่ตัวแทนจำหน่ายร้านกี่หิ้น, ร้านวิสุทธิวัน ประจำจังหวัดภูเก็ต
ที่โรงแรม A2 Pool Hotel
- PREVIOUS
ประกาศของแอลจี:24 นิ้วก็มีบริการซ่อมที่บ้าน 16/10/2019
- NEXT
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/th/th/support/test/THNTC191024125241.html isCopied
paste