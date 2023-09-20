LG Full HD Smart TV รุ่น 43LM5750 | Full HD l HDR 10 Pro l LG ThinQ AI Ready

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
สรุป
ขนาด
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
ขนาดหน้าจอ
-
43"
-
ความละเอียดของภาพ
-
FHD (1920 X 1080p)
-
Type
-
FHD/HD TV
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
Motion / Refresh rate
-
Refresh Rate 50(60)Hz
-
Main Processor ชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะ
-
Quad Core Processor
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HLG
-
Yes
-
Video Decoder
-
HEVC : 2K@60P, 10bit
VP9 : 2K@60P, 10bit
-
Speaker(Sound Output)
-
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
AI ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Ready
(Magic/BT compatible)
-
LG Voice Search
-
Ready
(Magic/BT compatible)
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Ready
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Ready
-
Apps (LG Content Store)
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
HDMI
-
2
-
HDMI Version
-
HDMI 1.4
-
USB version 2.0
-
1
-
LAN
-
Yes
-
Optical Digital Audio Out
-
Yes
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Vision 5.0
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
-
Yes
-
ประเภทรีโมท
-
รีโมทธรรมดา L-con
-
Inch
-
43
-
Series
-
LM5750
-
Model
-
43LM5750PTC.ATM
-
Width
-
997
-
Height
-
615
-
Depth
-
187
-
Packaging Dimensions (mm)
-
1060 x 660 x 152
-
Packaging Weight (Kg)
-
10.5
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์